Cork City will suspend wages of all players and a number of staff due the ongoing pandemic of Covid 19.

The news comes after the League of Ireland and FAI have decided to postpone the league till June 19th. The club released a statement on Saturday confirming the news that players and staff will receive wages as normal up to next weekend. However, they stated “they are not in a position to continue paying wages beyond this point”. The club said that they have to act in terms of sustaining the club long term going forward. The statement continued, 2We also have to act in order to secure the long-term future of the club”.

The club announced that they have been working on some initiatives to raise some much needed revenue. They said that although they are grateful for the support, that the revenue generated comes nowhere near that would generated from playing games in the League of Ireland. It said, “The club has been working on a number of initiatives to generate revenue”. They stated they are immensely grateful for the support we have received thus far, this comes nowhere near replacing the revenue that would have been generated by playing matches”.

Chairman of Cork City Declan Carey said that “these are difficult and unprecedented times”. He said the club is responsible to shareholders and that these decisions were made in the best interest of the club. He asked all supporters of the club to help in anyway, be it through purchasing merchandise and supporting online initiatives.