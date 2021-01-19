Could Frank Lampard get the sack?

The Chelsea boss is under increasing pressure having lost 3 of his last 5 league games.

Chelsea spent – by some distance – the most money on players during the 2020/21 summer transfer window, reaching a total £222 million.

Despite their exploits in the transfer market, bringing in the likes of Kai Havertz, Timo Werner and Thiago Silva among others, they’ve failed to enjoy similar riches on the pitch.

They currently sit 9th in the table after a demoralising loss to Leicester tonight.

Contrastingly, Leicester have performed well above expectations this season. Their win tonight propels them to 1st in the table, for the time being at least.

There have been reports that the Chelsea board are unhappy with Lampard’s performance as manager in recent weeks. Tonight’s result will do him no good in terms of his standing with the higher-ups.

Roman Abramovich and co. have also been noted over the years for their lack of patience in terms of managerial success.

Incredibly, Chelsea have had 14 managers since José Mourinho first departed the club in 2007.

Lampard’s legendary status at the club may earn him some much needed time to get results back on track, but the unpredictability of the Chelsea board never ceases to amaze.

Chelsea’s next Premier League fixtures comes against Wolverhampton Wanderers on the 27th January.

Wolves are also enduring a poor spell of Premier League form, much due to the absence of Raúl Jiménez who’s still recovering from a head injury suffered in November.

A loss for Lampard in that match could have disastrous results for Lampard, that is if he’s still in the job at that time.

🗣 “Beaten by the better team.” Frank Lampard says Chelsea looked like a ‘team out of form’ as the succumbed to Leicester.pic.twitter.com/XoPrGxpQc2 — Sky Sports (@SkySports) JANUARY 19, 2021

