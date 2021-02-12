David McGoldrick set for Ireland return?

Influential. 🐐



Didzy, sublime since joining in 2018. pic.twitter.com/oPgC3avLnr — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) February 11, 2021

Changes to the striker’s Instagram account have sparked rumours of an international comeback.

David McGoldrick hung up his boots at international level last November but recent changes to the striker’s Instagram account could suggest a potential return to the Ireland fold.

The Sheffield United man changed his profile picture to himself in an Ireland shirt, inserted the FAI’s account in his bio and deleted his retirement post today which left many fans thinking of a possible return with World Cup qualifying games approaching in March.

Nothing is concrete yet, though. In fact, it’s understood that McGoldrick has made no contact with the FAI regarding his international future since.

On the other hand, it seems odd that McGoldrick would make such drastic changes to his account if he wasn’t at least considering a comeback.

One thing’s for sure is that Ireland are in desperate need of striking options, and although McGoldrick hasn’t always been prolific throughout his career, his game is about so much more than just goals.

His link up play and work rate demonstrated for Ireland throughout his short international career left many fans mourning his departure, despite just scoring 1 goal in 14 games for the country.

He has arguably been Sheffield United’s best performer this season also. Despite the side’s substandard league form, McGoldrick has impressed on more than one occasion, with particularly accomplished showings against Manchester United and Tottenham.

Nothing has been confirmed yet. However, McGoldrick reviving his international career would provide a much needed boost to the Ireland squad and fans.

LiveScores Now Available at VRscores.com