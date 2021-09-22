Dundalk Into FAI Cup Semi-Finals After ET Win Over Finn Harps

1 total views, 1 views today

Dundalk have reached the FAI Cup semi-finals for the seventh time in a row after a 3-1 win over Finn Harps in their quarter-final replay on Tuesday night.

The defending champions scored twice in extra time to put proceedings in their favour after going a goal down after six minutes.

Sean Murray, Patrick Hoban and Michael Duffy got on the scoresheet for the Lilywhites on a night they were missing several players through Covid-related absences.

They did not call upon their inexperienced bench throughout the match and fought back after Sean Boyd notched the first goal of the evening and his third in two games.

Finn Harps maintained their lead for the majority of the first half but Vinny Perth’s side grew into the game and an acrobatic cross from Patrick Hoban found Sean Murray who brought the sides level with only minutes to go in the half.

The replay was not the classic that the initial fixture was as both sides failed to take their chances in the second 45.

Extra-time proved to be the part of the match where the winners stood out as Dundalk notched two goals with no reply to book their place in the semi-finals of the competition.

Harps centre-back David Webster brought down midfielder Sami Ben Amar in the box and Patrick Hoban took the chance that was given to him from 12 yards out.

Michael Duffy’s free-kick sealed the deal for the 12-time FAI Cup holders before the break in extra time and the Lilywhites held on from there to reach the semi-finals of the competition once again.

They join fellow Premier Division sides St Patrick’s Athletic, Bohemians and Waterford in the final four.

The draw for the penultimate round will be made on RTE 2 following their coverage of Pat’s against Shamrock Rovers on Friday evening.

