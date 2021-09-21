Dundalk v Finn Harps – Preview, Lineups, Where To Watch

1 total views, 1 views today

Dundalk and Finn Harps will meet for the second time in a week on Tuesday night for a replay of the FAI Cup quarter-final following an eventful 3-3 draw at Finn Park.

A spot in the last four of the competition is at stake – Dundalk are keen to retain their crown and return to Europe next season while Harps are hoping to reach their first semi-final in seven years.

The reigning champions were 3-1 up against Ollie Horgan’s men before a comeback granted the Donegal side a second chance.

Sean Boyd rescued the Ballybofey side from the jaws of defeat with two late goals sealing a rematch and sending the fans at Finn Park into overdrive.

His late, late equaliser came 11 minutes after he lowered the deficit between the sides to one goal.

Harps fan favourite Tunde Owolabi had opened the scoring before Jordan Mustoe was controversially given his marching orders after deeming that the ball had struck the 30-year-old defender’s arm.

Dundalk striker Patrick Hoban levelled proceedings and the Louth side took control of the tie after Sean Murray’s deflected strike.

The holders extended their lead when their two goalscorers combined to give them a two-goal cushion, with Hoban finishing, and seemingly sink the Ballybofey side, who were impressive before the red card.

Yet, that was not to be as substitute Sean Boyd saved the day with a brace to leave the result of this tie in the balance until Tuesday night.

Harps will miss Mustoe and goalkeeper Mark Anthony McGinley through suspension and Will Seymore, Tunde Owolabi and Shane McEleney are fitness doubts.

Dundalk will be without several players due to a Covid outbreak within the squad.

One player had missed Friday’s clash between the sides due to Covid-related issues and it is understood that four further players may miss the replay.

FAI rules state that teams must be able to name at least 14 players for a matchday squad or they will be forced to forfeit.

Lineups

Finn Harps – Previous match: McGinley; Boyle, Sadiki, Webster, Mustoe; Coyle (Rudden 86), Dunleavy (Doherty 73); O’Sullivan, McNamee (Foley 73), Rainey; Owolabi (Boyd 73).

Dundalk – Previous match: Cherrie; Dummigan, Boyle, Cleary, Jurkovskis; Stanton, Sloggett; Patching; Duffy (Leahy 92), Hoban, Murray (Animasahun 87).

Where To Watch

The match will be held at Oriel Park and will kick-off at 7:45 pm. The game will be available to watch on LOI TV.

