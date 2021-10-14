2,353 total views, 9 views today

Everton v West Ham United – Preview, Lineups, Betting, TV Coverage

Everton and West Ham United will go head-to-head on the Gameweek 8 of the 2021/2022 Premier League season.

This game will be an interesting game for both teams. The last time these two sides met was last May where the manager Carlo Ancelotti’s side came out 0-1 victors at The London Stadium. Both teams secured a win against each other in the 2020/2021 season.

Everton Retrospective

Another team that has surprised a few this season, Rafa Benitez has done a terrific job thus far on Merseyside, as he did with Liverpool all those years ago.

Currently sitting in 5th with 14 points from 21, winning 4, drawing 1 and losing 1, they have looked defensively sound, albeit with a few injuries to key players.

In their last league game, they came from behind to get a point at Old Trafford and perhaps feel like they should have taken all three points after a later goal from Yerry Mina was overturned by VAR for offside.

West Ham United Retrospective

West Ham have been a breath of fresh air this season, being the in-form team and carrying on their good run of games from last season, where they pushed for European football.

They have impressed in the Europa League so far, winning their first two games, topping the group on 6 points.

In the league, they did lose their last game against Brentford at home from a Yoane Wissa 94th minute winner.

Other than that they have won 3, drawn 2 and lost 2 in their opening 7 games, picking up a possible 11 points from 21.

Date, kick-off time and venue

This game between Everton and West Ham United will kick off at 2:00 pm BST (British Summer Time) on Sunday, October 17, 2021, at Goodison Park.

Where to watch Everton v West Ham United

The game will be televised live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event with coverage starting at 1:00 pm.

Everton v West Ham United team news

Everton have a whole host of injury concerns, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Seamus Coleman and Lucas Digne all coming back from thigh injuries and Richarlison from a knee injury.

While Andre Gomes and Alex Iwobi could feature after a calf and undisclosed injury. The only certainty to miss the game is Fabian Delph who is out with a shoulder issue.

For David Moyes’s side, he may have Vladimir Coufal and Ryan Fredericks back at his disposal after their pair both picked up groin problems.

Everton v West Ham United Prediction

Both sides are in no immediate need to pick up three points, with both on form and playing well it is anyone’s guess who will pick up the win h

Expect a close game with little to separate them. So maybe back the 1-1 draw at 11/2 with Tha.bet which is the name of a popular online bookmaker in Vietnam and Asia

Prediction: Draw 1-1

Predicted Line-Up

Everton Predicted XI – (4-4-1-1)

J. Pickford, L. Digne, M. Keane, Y. Mina, B. Godfrey, D. Gray, Allan, A. Doucouré, A. Townsend, Richarlison, D. Calvert-Lewin.

West Ham United Predicted XI – (4-2-3-1)

L. Fabianski, V. Coufal, K. Zouma, A. Ogbonna, A. Cresswell, T. Soucek, D. Rice, J. Bowen, S. Benrahma, P. Fornals, M. Antonio.

Betting Odds

Everton To Win: 7/5

Draw: 12/5

West Ham United To Win: 15/8

