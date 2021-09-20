FAI Set Date For 2021 Women’s Cup Final

4 total views, 4 views today

The FAI Women’s Cup final is set to be played on Sunday, November 21st, the Irish governing body for association football have announced.

This year’s showpiece event will be held at Tallaght Stadium with kick-off set for 5:30 pm.

While a big crowd is expected on the day, the game will also be broadcast live on RTÉ2.

The semi-finals are set for the week ending October 10th with current Cup holders Peamount United paired with 2018 and 2019 champions Wexford Youths, while Shelbourne will take on Galway WFC.

The four sides earned their spots in this year’s semi-finals after wins over Treaty United, Athlone Town, Cork City and DLR Waves respectively.

Peamount United took down Shelbourne and Wexford in their run to the cup final last year, where they dispatched of Cork City in a six-goal rout to take their second FAI Women’s Cup.

Their victory over Cork ended a decade-long drought in the competition and the side are favourites to retain their crown this season.

Peamount also lead the Women’s National League currently with Shelbourne and Wexford in second and third and Galway in fifth.

Wexford will be looking to get revenge on the holders for their 1-0 semi-final loss last November and move one step closer to winning a third cup in four years.

Shelbourne are searching for their first piece in silverware in four years and will look to end the wait with a win in Tallaght in November.

They face Galway, who won the competition in 2007 under the name Galway Ladies League.

The county league has since become a feeder for Galway WFC, who are still on course for their second FAI Women’s Cup victory.

Shelbourne will host Galway at Tolka Park while Wexford Youths will make the journey to Greenogue to play rivals Peamount United for a spot in the final.

