Former Roma Manager in pole position to land Spurs job

Kevin Ruddy
Tottenham Hotspurs are in advanced talks to land former Roma manager Paulo Fonseca.

Paulo Fonseca has been touted as the successor to Jose Mourinho by incoming sporting director Fabio Paratici, according to reports.

After failing to prize away former manager Mauricio Pochettino from his PSG contract, and unable to reach an agreement for former Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte. Paratici has seemingly touted out his number one choice.

Reports coming out of Italy are saying that the Portuguese native is ready and willing to sign a three-year contract with the club, although no personal terms have been agreed.

Sky in Italy reported that negotiations between the two parties began during the early hours of Wednesday morning.

After being dismissed by Roma at the end of this season. Recently sacked Spurs boss Jose Mourinho was announced as Fonseca’s successor for the Giallorossi.

This news might come as a disappointment to Tottenham fans who have seen two big-name managers in Mauricio Pochettino and Jose Mourinho part ways with the club in recent times.

With the failure to capture Antonio Conte due to disagreements over personal terms, and the ever-increasing likelihood that Harry Kane will leave this summer. Levy will hope Fonseca can win over supporters sooner rather than later.

 

