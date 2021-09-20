Fulham v Leeds – Preview, Team News, Betting

5 total views, 5 views today
Leeds United travel to Championship side Fulham’s stadium tomorrow for a tough EFL Cup Round Three clash
The match kicks off at 19:45 on Tuesday 21st September in Craven Cottage.
Fulham have made a clear plan to get promoted back to the Premier League this season. They are currently in second place on goal difference after eight games. One problem is that their recent form has dipped losing two of their last three games in the league.
They reached this stage in the cup after beating Birmingham City 2-0 at the end of August.
Leeds have yet to find their true form in the Premier League. So far, they have only managed three draws, including a recent 1-1 stalemate against Newcastle on Saturday.
They reached round three after beating Crewe Alexandra 3-0 at home a month ago.
These two sides played against each other in the Premier League last season, with Leeds remaining and Fulham getting relegated. The Whites won both of the entertaining fixtures by singular goals.
Predicted Starting Teams
Fulham
Formation
4-2-3-1
Starting 11
Rodak (GK), Robinson, Adarabioyo, Hector, Odoi, Seri, Onomah, Kebano, Reid, Wilson, Mitrovic
Injuries / Suspensions
Carvalho (Toe), Tete (Hamstring), Kongolo (Physical discomfort), Cairney (Knee)
Leeds United
Formation
4-1-4-1
Starting 11
Meslier (GK), Firpo, Ayling, Cooper, Shackleton, Phillips, James, Klich, Dallas, Roberts, Bamford
Injuries / Suspensions
Forshaw (Muscle injury), Llorente (Muscle injury), Harrison (Covid-19), Raphinha (Hip), Koch (Groin)
Betting
Fulham 13/8
Draw 23/10
Leeds United 8/5
Score Prediction
This will be a close game between a top-flight side in bad form and a Championship team in good form. Fulham’s home advantage could make the difference in the late stages of this match, especially when the Whites are missing a few of their starting players.
Expect this game to end 1-1 after 90 minutes with Fulham claiming the victory in extra time.
