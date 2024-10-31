Inside Scoop on Upcoming Film Saipan: Steve Coogan and Éanna Hardwicke Bring Keane-McCarthy Rivalry to Life

Saipan, the highly anticipated film starring Éanna Hardwicke as Roy Keane and Steve Coogan as Mick McCarthy, is set to hit theaters in 2025, bringing the explosive events of Ireland’s 2002 World Cup campaign to the big screen. This drama captures the real-life clash between Irish football captain Keane and manager McCarthy, culminating in Keane’s shocking exit from the tournament after a heated dispute during the team’s preparations in Saipan.

Directed by acclaimed filmmakers Lisa Barros D’Sa and Glenn Leyburn (Good Vibrations, Ordinary Love), the film features an original script by Paul Fraser (A Room for Romeo Brass), ensuring an authentic and compelling narrative. Production took place across Louth, Belfast, and Dublin, with support from Screen Ireland and Northern Ireland Screen.

Joining Hardwicke and Coogan is a talented supporting cast, including Alice Lowe (Sightseers), Jamie Beamish (Derry Girls), Alex Murphy (The Young Offenders), Harriet Cains (Bridgerton), and Peter McDonald (The Batman). Producers Macdara Kelleher and John Keville of Wild Atlantic Pictures (Evil Dead Rise, Cocaine Bear) and Trevor Birney and Oliver Butler of Fine Point Films (Kneecap, No Stone Unturned) are behind this thrilling production, with Patrick O’Neill, Rachael O’Kane, Greg Martin, and Ursula Devine as executive producers.

Saipan promises to offer a riveting perspective on one of the most controversial moments in Irish sports history, blending cinematic storytelling with the real-life drama that captivated fans worldwide.

