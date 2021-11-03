Ireland Men’s U21 squad named for Italy and Sweden qualifiers

3 total views, 3 views today
Republic of Ireland Under-21s Manager Jim Crawford has named a 25-man squad for the two home UEFA Under-21 European Championship qualifiers against Italy and Sweden next week.
West Ham United’s Armstrong Oko-Flex receives a first call-up to the U21s while Southampton’s Will Smallbone and Derby County’s Festy Ebosele also return to the squad following injury.
Ireland take on Italy at Tallaght Stadium on Friday, November 12 before hosting Sweden four days later on Tuesday, November 16.
Ireland’s two opponents occupy the top two spots of Group F while Crawford and co.sit in fourth behind them and Montenegro.
The Republic of Ireland are hoping to bounce back from their loss to the Balkan nation in Podgorica and keep themselves in contention for a spot at 2023’s UEFA European U-21 Championship in Romania and Georgia.
Both matches will be shown live on RTÉ 2.
Tickets to both European Championship qualifiers are now on sale with admission for both games available for €15 for adults, €8 for children and €30 for a family ticket (two adults and two children) – Ticketmaster service charges apply.
Goalkeepers: Brian Maher (Bray Wanderers), David Odumosu (Drogheda United), Luke McNicholas (Cliftonville, on loan from Sligo Rovers)
Defenders: Joel Bagan (Cardiff City), Festy Ebosele (Derby County), Andy Lyons (Bohemians) Oisin McEntee (Greenock Morton, on loan from Newcastle United), Mark McGuinness (Cardiff City), Jake O’Brien (Crystal Palace), Lee O’Connor (Tranmere Rovers, on loan from Celtic)
Midfielders: Conor Coventry (Peterborough United, on loan from West Ham United) Dawson Devoy (Bohemians), Ryan Johansson (Fortuna Sittard, on loan from Seville), Gavin Kilkenny (Bournemouth), Ollie O’Neill (Fulham), Conor Noss (Borussia Möchengladbach), Will Smallbone (Southampton), Ross Tierney (Bohemians)
Forwards: Evan Ferguson (Brighton & Hove Albion), Will Ferry (Crawley Town, on loan from Southampton), Joshua ‘JJ’ Kayode (Rotherham United), Liam Kerrigan (UCD), Armstrong Oko-Flex (West Ham United), Colm Whelan (UCD), Tyreik Wright (Salford City, on loan from Aston Villa)
UEFA Under-21 European Championship Qualifiers – Group F
2022 UEFA Under-21 European Championship Qualifier
Republic of Ireland v Italy
Friday, November 12
Tallaght Stadium
KO 5:30 pm
LIVE on RTÉ2
2022 UEFA Under-21 European Championship Qualifier
Republic of Ireland v Sweden
Tuesday, November 16
Tallaght Stadium
KO 7 pm
LIVE on RTÉ2