Irish transfer news: Nathan Collins to Champions League club?

Jamie McGrath has also been linked with a Championship move.

The summer transfer window in England opened just over one week ago and although business hasn’t quite picked up yet, there’s been plenty of rumours doing the rounds about potential ingoings and outgoings.

Ireland under-21 and Stoke City centre-back Nathan Collins is one of the most sought after players in England after what you could call a breakthrough campaign, despite picking up an injury in February which kept him out for the remainder of the season.

Collins is an imposing figure at the centre of defence, standing at 6 foot 4 inches tall. Not only is he physically impressive though, he’s also excellent with the ball at his feet and rarely panics under pressure.

The 20-year-old has reportedly attracted attention from a number of Premier League clubs – including Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Leicester and Burnley.

It appears that Burnley are winning the race for Collins as it stands, having made a £12 million bid which Stoke City were reportedly willing to accept just a few days ago. There have been no further developments on the status of that particularly move, but interest in Collins is unlikely to cool off and Burnley could very well find themselves in a bidding war for the Irishman with some of the biggest clubs in England.

Jamie McGrath is another who’s been linked with a move over the past week.

The St. Mirren midfielder has just come off the best season of his career to date and was rewarded by winning his club’s Player of the Year award.

McGrath had been linked with a move to Aberdeen for a number of weeks but interest seems to have cooled down as a fee couldn’t be agreed for the midfielder.

It now appears that EFL Championship side Peterborough have taken an interest in his services. St. Mirren are unlikely to sell McGrath on the cheap, though.

St. Mirren manager Jim Goodwin expressed his feelings on McGrath’s transfer situation in April, saying: “It would need to be a huge sum of money really because £100,000 or that kind of figure just isn’t going to cut it. We wouldn’t be able to replace Jamie McGrath with £100,000 or £200,000.”

Despite making just a handful of appearances at senior level for both club or country, Caoimhin Kelleher has become a valued member of the Liverpool squad.

Questions have been asked over the past couple of months as to whether Kelleher will leave on loan next season or remain at Liverpool. It now appears that the latter is most likely with recent reports suggesting that the Corkman has been made number two at the club, despite Adrian signing a new two-year contract at the club.

Regarding completed transfers, there have been a couple of done deals over the last week.

Former Dundalk and Bray Wanderers winger Dylan Connolly joined League Two side Northampton Town on Tuesday. “The Cobblers” were relegated last season and will be hoping the acquisition of the pacey Irish winger can help them bounce back up on the first attempt.

Former Ireland under-21 footballer Ryan Sweeney was also on the move during the week, joining Scottish Dundee Football Club on a two-year deal. The centre-back made 36 appearances in the EFL League Two last season.

Burnley make £12million transfer bid for Stoke defender Nathan Collins as Clarets look to pip Man Utd & Arsenal to deal https://t.co/T4WlZvGNLm — The Sun – Chelsea (@SunChelsea) JUNE 10, 2021

