Leeds handed boost in Cunha transfer bid

Many Leeds United fans are waking up this morning to find out that transfer target Matheus Cunha has rejected a lucrative move to a Russian League team

The Brazilian striker has been a target for the Premier League club all summer. According to the latest reports, he turned down a big-money move to Zenit St. Petersburg.

The goalscorer has made it clear that he will only leave Hertha Berlin for a ‘top club’ to further his career, according to German news outlet Bild.

Leeds will have some tough competition in getting the player, Athletico Madrid as the favorites to sign the player while city rivals, Real have also kept tabs on the striker. Some Serie A sides have shown interest such as Napoli and Atalanta.

Leeds United are the only Premier League club willing to buy the 22-year-old which gives them a major advantage if the Brazilian wants to play in England.

The Whites are also in a hotly contested deal for Cagliari midfielder Nahitan Nandez. Tottenham were very close to signing the player until he pulled the plug on contract negotiations.

Leeds will now need to compete with West Ham for the signature of the Uruguayan while also keeping an eye on Cunha at Hertha Berlin.

KICKER: Atalanta, Napoli, Zenit, Leeds United, and Atletico Madrid are all interested in Matheus Cunha. pic.twitter.com/q969O1BmUO — 𝗕𝗿𝗮𝘀𝗶𝗹 𝗙𝗼𝗼𝘁𝗯𝗮𝗹𝗹 🇧🇷 (@BrasilEdition) August 11, 2021

Is Matheus Cunha suited to Leeds life?

The Brazilian can play in any position in the forward line but is preferred to sit behind the striker. He is currently marketed at €32 million but would probably go for more.

Since moving from the Swiss Super League he has played three full seasons in the Bundesliga. In his most recent season, he scored seven goals and got four assists, helping the Berlin team avoid relegation.

What makes him more of a hot prospect was his three goals and an assist in Brazil’s Summer Olympics victory this year.

His energy allows him to hunt down defenders which is a valuable trait in Leeds’s team. The young player is considered fast and creative which Bielsa could mold perfectly to fit his team’s style of play.

Matheus Cunha can now come to Leeds and compare Olympic gold medals with Bielsa 🥇 #lufc pic.twitter.com/fn1P1FjZrA — Tommo (@LUFC1992_v2) August 7, 2021

