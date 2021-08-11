Leeds United trying to combat ticket touts

Touting is an old and infamous practice of reselling tickets for much more than you originally paid for and yet again this scandal hits the Premier League 

Leeds United has seen this problem with tickets for their opening two games of the season. The club no longer has any seats left to sell but adverts are appearing online of expensive tickets for Leeds matches.

This practice is not just frowned upon in football and other social circles but it is also illegal by law in the UK and Ireland.

The Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani has now lashed out at those who have been selling tickets for inflated prices. He wrote a statement on Twitter to condemn the touts:

“It is very disappointing to see this situation. This is not fair and I am working with the club management to tackle and stop these illegal activities.”

The club announced on Wednesday that anyone caught using third-party websites to sell tickets would be banned from their website and matches.

After more than 15 years of Leeds not being in the top flight, fans have been itching to get to see their team play again.

Elland Road is still yet to have a full stadium due to the pandemic causing most of last season to be played behind closed doors.

The first tickets for the trip to Burnley went on sale today with the first two games, as you can expect, sold out.

For more news on Leeds United’s tickets, read Leeds United ticket news announced.

Leeds United’s first game of the new season is in Old Trafford against Manchester United at 12:30 on Saturday 14th August.

 

