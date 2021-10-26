Leicester boss Rodgers provides update on Vardy

1 total views, 1 views today

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers has provided an update on the fitness of striker Jamie Vardy after the number nine was substituted against Brentford at the weekend.

Vardy was taken off at half-time in Leicester’s 2-1 away victory over the latest side to play in the top division of English football

Zambian Patson Daka came on in place of the Englishman and played the rest of the second half alongside Kelechi Iheanacho.

Rodgers said to lcfc.com: “He felt something in the warm-up. I could just see in the game that Jamie wasn’t quite himself, wasn’t quite as dynamic, so I don’t want to risk any further injury.

“We made the change and brought in Patson, who’s fresh and confident after his midweek performance.”

Before the Brentford game, Rodgers had praised his options in the final third: “We’ve tried to manage the team and in particular our strikers.

“Jamie, we’re keeping him fresh in Premier League games and hoping he becomes more involved as we go into the latter stages of European competition if we’re lucky enough to do that.

“The freshness has kept him full of energy and full of goals in the Premier League. Kelechi is now a consistent performer. He can score goals and create goals and he works very, very hard.

“Patson was always one that we wanted to give that little bit of time to adapt to our way of working, our training, the league, and day in, day out, you see him become accustomed to that.

“Of course, he’s had an amazing week. He scored his first Premier League goal, the first Zambian player to score in the Premier League, and then to score four goals, it was an incredible individual achievement.

“We’re in a great position in that part of the field, whatever the combination is and however we want to work it.

All three players are in great form and in a great place. We have so many games, you can’t tie just one or two players down to the position.”

