Leicester Close In On Lookman Deal

Leicester City are edging closer to agreeing on a deal to bring RB Leipzig’s Ademola Lookman back to the Premier League.

Lookman is also keen on a move away from the Bundesliga side after failing to break into the starting eleven.

He had made an impression as an 18-year-old at Everton and appeared 11 times for the England U21 national team but has failed to appear for the senior side as of yet.

The Englishman joined the club in 2019 from Everton for a fee of £16.2 million, according to German website transfermarkt.

He had a loan spell in Leipzig previous to joining permanently where he impressed and showed flashes of his potential.

The 23-year-old convinced the German club to buy him after five goals in 11 appearances during his loan spell.

However, he has not had the same success since then with only 13 appearances to his name since his permanent move and his most recent loan spell yielded only four goals and four assists in 35 appearances.

Yet, his attacking talents could prove useful if he joins Brendan Rodgers’ Leiecester City as he can provide the side with the same qualities that injured right-back Ricardo Pereira has.

On top of this, the attacker can play in several positions in the final third and can be a useful squad player for Rodgers as he looks to break Leicester into the UEFA Champions League spots this season.

Rodgers has a good record of developing promising young players with the likes of Harvey Barnes, Youri Tielemans and James Justin becoming better players while working with the Northern Irish manager.

Lookman falls into that category at 23 years of age and could benefit from a move to this ever-improving Leicester side.

The deal must be done before 11 pm on Tuesday night.

