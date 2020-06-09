Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at https://www.heroes-aid.com/ and sharing this video.

Lisbon looks set to host a Champions League mini-tournament in August if it’s given the go ahead by the European governing body, UEFA.

BBC Sport state that UEFA are looking at moving the final from Istanbul in Turkey where it was due to take place on May 30th to allow a new format. A decision is expected on June 17th by the UEFA executive committee. Additionally, the Europa League final which was due to be held in Gdansk in Poland is now likely to be held in Germany.

Discussions have taken place over the last number to decide what format would be best. This obviously includes the original plan of the two legged games. However, BBC Sport say that recent discussions have looked more towards a type of format FIFA is aiming for with it’s Club World Cup. This would likely generate an entertainment option for both viewers and tv broadcasters.

The mini-tournament would mean the quarter finals, semi finals and final will also be played in one location behind closed doors. The Champions League final would take place on August 23rd, while Europa League take place on 21st of August. BBC have said that Russia, Spain and Germany have all been looked at as option, but given there is no teams from their countries Portugal would be the likely candidate.