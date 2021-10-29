Liverpool v Brighton – Preview, Teams, Odds, Where To Watch

2 total views, 2 views today
Liverpool welcome Brighton and Hove Albion to Anfield on Saturday after two successive away trips in the Premier League against Watford and Manchester United.
The Reds recorded 5-0 wins over both sides and currently sit a point off the top of the Premier League, proving that last season was an outlier.
Brighton are winless in a month after a strong start and failing to register one at Anfield will extend the streak to five in the league and six in all competitions.
Naby Keita has returned to full training after being the victim of a two-footed tackle from Paul Pogba – a challenge that saw the French substitute walk after just a quarter of an hour on the pitch.
Thiago Alcantara also joined in on Thursday’s session as he continues his recovery from a calf injury.
However, Fabinho’s knee issue will keep him out of the clash with Graham Potter’s Seagulls – it is the third game in a row that Liverpool will not have him at their disposal.
Brighton defender Dan Burn will miss the trip to Merseyside after injuring his knee against Leicester in Wednesday’s Carabao Cup tie.
Steven Alzate, the goalscorer the last time Brighton were at Anfield, will also be out due to a long-term injury, as will Danny Welbeck.
Teams
Liverpool – Predicted (4-3-3): Alisson; Trent, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Thiago, Jones; Salah, Firmino, Mané.
Brighton and Hove Albion – Predicted (3-5-2): Sanchez; Webster, Duffy, Dunk; Lamptey, Moder, Gross, Lallana, Cucurella; Trossard, Maupay.
Odds
Liverpool 1/5
Draw 11/2
Brighton and Hove Albion 10/1
Where To Watch
The match will kick-off at 3 pm and will be available to watch live on Premier Sports.