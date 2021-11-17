Liverpool youngster Curtis Jones out for coming weeks

James Roulston Mooney
Liverpool Curtis Jones

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones will remain on the sidelines for several more weeks due to an eye injury he sustained in training prior to the international break.

The accidental collision ruled Jones out of Liverpool’s last two games before the November international window began – a 2-0 home win against Atletico Madrid that saw the side equal the club record of 25 games unbeaten and a 3-1 loss to West Ham that ensured their streak would be no longer.

The 20-year-old has made nine appearances for Liverpool this season and has impressed when given the opportunity.

Jones’ injury is specific to the eye and not the socket and the Scouse-born player will need a few more weeks to make a recovery.

Doctor Jim Moxon explained: “It’s a freak injury and very unlucky, but the important thing to emphasise is there is no lasting damage and his vision won’t be impacted beyond the recovery period.

“However, the nature of the issue means caution is important; we need to allow it time to heal and we can’t rush it, therefore it won’t be a speedy return.

“It needs to mend before we are able to reintroduce Curtis to full training, but there are things he can do in the meantime to maintain fitness.

“We can’t put a specific timescale on a return beyond it will be a number of weeks from now as it heals naturally, so it’s not one we will risk and patience is a virtue with this specific recovery.”

