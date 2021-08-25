Manchester City The Desired Destination For Ronaldo

5 total views, 5 views today

Cristiano Ronaldo is looking to engineer a move away from Juventus with Manchester City his top priority, according to reports in France (L’Equipe).

The 36-year-old has been with Juve for the past three years after joining the club in the summer of 2018.

The Portuguese forward has scored 101 goals in 134 games for the Old Lady and has won two Scudettos, two Italian Super Cups and one Coppa Italia in his time there.

Ronaldo’s contract at the club expires next year and a move away may suit both parties as the Italian giants could get cashback for the former Real Madrid star.

He has been linked with a move to Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain in recent weeks and has even publicly addressed the speculation surrounding him.

The all-time Portuguese national team top scorer did not start Juventus’ opening day draw with Udinese, playing 30 minutes from the bench.

The club’s Vice President Pavel Nedved spoke on the topic and is quoted by GFFN: “We are not going to try to create sensationalist stories when there are none. It was a decision we shared with the player. At the beginning of the season, he is naturally not at top form.”

Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes is looking to get a part-swap deal that includes the striker’s countryman Bernardo Silva, who wants to leave the English champions.

Aymeric Laporte is another name mentioned that could be part of a deal but City boss Pep Guardiola has been impressed with him recently.

The Portuguese captain could be seen as an alternative to Harry Kane.

Mendes is confident that a deal can be done and that his star client can get his move.

It remains to be seen whether Ronaldo will add to the exciting 2021 summer transfer window or if this saga will fail to come to fruition.

