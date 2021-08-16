4 total views, 4 views today

A look at every potential in and out’s from Manchester United from the summer transfer window.

Manchester United transfer news and rumours:

Who has Man United been linked with?

Eduardo Camavinga

The Rennes midfielder has been a high point of interest for United since the start of the transfer window. Touted as the next Paul Pogba, he reportedly has a £25 million price tag set on him and United have come out as one of the frontrunners for his signature.

According to many sources, United have cooled their interest as of late. With Manchester United pausing their interest in the £25m-rated Rennes midfielder (Daily Star on Sunday, August 15).

Manchester United have suffered a potential transfer blow with midfielder Eduardo Camavinga now rated “unlikely” to leave Rennes this summer (Daily Express, August 7).

Chelsea is also interested in the 18-year olds signature.

Rennes manager calls for Eduardo Camavinga resolution amid Man Utd interest #MUFChttps://t.co/PNhlyNBLK5 pic.twitter.com/qrvKsCwzaU — Man United News (@ManUtdMEN) August 14, 2021

Kieran Trippier

Atletico Madrid is not budging on their £43 million price tag for full-back Kieran Trippier. With United pushing to strengthen their right-back position as competition for Aaron Wan-Bassaka.

As of late, numerous outlets have updated the potential transfer. Manchester United have ended their interest in signing Atletico Madrid defender Kieran Trippier and will not make any further signings this summer (Daily Mirror, August 10).

Manchester United are set to end their interest in Kieran Trippier and will instead allow Diogo Dalot to challenge Aaron Wan-Bissaka for the first-choice right-back slot this season (The Times, August 10).

📰| Manchester United end pursuit of Atletico full back Kieran Trippier. [@hirstclass🎖️, The Times🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿] #atmlive pic.twitter.com/jNgcJULJDc — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) August 10, 2021

Harry Kane

Manchester City has yet to make an improved offer for the Tottenham striker with rivals Man United waiting in the wings.

If any deal falls through, Manchester United are hoping Kane stays at Tottenham this summer so that he continues to fit into their plans for their next three signings (Daily Star, August 2)

🚨 NEW VIDEO OUT NOW 🚨 Who Should Harry Kane Join: Man Utd OR Man City? WATCH ▶️ https://t.co/Lq1MfkvNLY pic.twitter.com/bEMYigsjAA — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) May 20, 2021

Declan Rice

The latest from inside Declan Rice’s camp is that he is yet to sign a contract extension with West Ham United.

He is back training and does not want to force a move out of the club that he has been with since his youth days.

Chelsea has been heavily linked with the midfielder, while Man United have been looking at him as a potential incoming to bolster their central defensive midfielder issue.

Declan Rice sent clear Chelsea and Manchester United transfer message in West Ham win https://t.co/BGXjIOdzLz via @Daily_Express pic.twitter.com/l8NFKDCthQ — West Ham News (@_WEST_HAM_NEWS_) August 16, 2021

Jerome Boateng

Free-agent Boateng wants to sign for ‘dream’ club Man Utd after leaving Bayern Munich (Calciomercato, July 31).

He was close to joining Man United in the 2018 summer transfer window on a free.

Bayern Munich have offered Franck Ribéry and Jérôme Boateng the use of the club's training facilities to keep in shape, while they find a new club. This is how to respect club Legends. Touch of class. 👏❤️ pic.twitter.com/fyj41L43NW — The Football Arena (@thefootyarena) August 13, 2021

Which players have been linked with a move away?

Paul Pogba

According to the (Daily Star on Sunday, August 15), French midfielder Paul Pogba will run down the final 12 months of his current contract to join Real Madrid next summer.

PSG are expected to make their interest in Pogba formal in the near future, with the United midfielder seemingly unlikely to sign a new contract at Old Trafford (Sky Sports, July 26).

Manchester United have always been confident to keep Paul Pogba this summer. Also before Messi deal and PSG rumours, same position: Pogba is staying. 🔴 #MUFC Talks ongoing since weeks with Mino Raiola to extend the contract – no agreement yet. But Man Utd will try again. pic.twitter.com/SgLPKkcIE3 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 14, 2021

Anthony Martial

(Sky Sports, August 10): Manchester United have no intention of selling Martial during this summer’s transfer window.

Can Anthony Martial fire Manchester United to a title challenge? — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 11, 2021

Jesse Lingard

(Sky Sports, August 3): West Ham have admitted that they have a 10 per cent chance of signing Jesse Lingard after his successful loan spell after last season.

West Ham are expected to launch a bid in the coming days for Jesse Lingard. (Via: @ExWHUemployee) pic.twitter.com/fcw2PnH9J8 — West Ham Gossip (@westham_gossip) August 14, 2021

Phil Jones

West Ham is also hoping they can bring in centre-back Phil Jones on a free transfer, with a whole host of clubs interested.

Raphaël Varane wanted to wear the number 4 shirt for Manchester United but Phil Jones declined to give it up [@samuelluckhurst] pic.twitter.com/0fQ2SzOXB9 — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) August 14, 2021

