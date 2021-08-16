Manchester United Transfer News and Rumours

A look at every potential in and out’s from Manchester United from the summer transfer window.

Manchester United transfer news and rumours:

Who has Man United been linked with?

Eduardo Camavinga

The Rennes midfielder has been a high point of interest for United since the start of the transfer window. Touted as the next Paul Pogba, he reportedly has a £25 million price tag set on him and United have come out as one of the frontrunners for his signature.

According to many sources, United have cooled their interest as of late. With Manchester United pausing their interest in the £25m-rated Rennes midfielder (Daily Star on Sunday, August 15).

Manchester United have suffered a potential transfer blow with midfielder Eduardo Camavinga now rated “unlikely” to leave Rennes this summer (Daily Express, August 7).

Chelsea is also interested in the 18-year olds signature.

Kieran Trippier

Atletico Madrid is not budging on their £43 million price tag for full-back Kieran Trippier. With United pushing to strengthen their right-back position as competition for Aaron Wan-Bassaka.

As of late, numerous outlets have updated the potential transfer. Manchester United have ended their interest in signing Atletico Madrid defender Kieran Trippier and will not make any further signings this summer (Daily Mirror, August 10).

Manchester United are set to end their interest in Kieran Trippier and will instead allow Diogo Dalot to challenge Aaron Wan-Bissaka for the first-choice right-back slot this season (The Times, August 10).

Harry Kane

Manchester City has yet to make an improved offer for the Tottenham striker with rivals Man United waiting in the wings.

If any deal falls through, Manchester United are hoping Kane stays at Tottenham this summer so that he continues to fit into their plans for their next three signings (Daily Star, August 2)

Declan Rice

The latest from inside Declan Rice’s camp is that he is yet to sign a contract extension with West Ham United.

He is back training and does not want to force a move out of the club that he has been with since his youth days.

Chelsea has been heavily linked with the midfielder, while Man United have been looking at him as a potential incoming to bolster their central defensive midfielder issue.

Jerome Boateng

Free-agent Boateng wants to sign for ‘dream’ club Man Utd after leaving Bayern Munich (Calciomercato, July 31).

He was close to joining Man United in the 2018 summer transfer window on a free.

 

Which players have been linked with a move away?

Paul Pogba

According to the (Daily Star on Sunday, August 15), French midfielder Paul Pogba will run down the final 12 months of his current contract to join Real Madrid next summer.

PSG are expected to make their interest in Pogba formal in the near future, with the United midfielder seemingly unlikely to sign a new contract at Old Trafford (Sky Sports, July 26).

Anthony Martial

(Sky Sports, August 10): Manchester United have no intention of selling Martial during this summer’s transfer window.

Jesse Lingard

(Sky Sports, August 3): West Ham have admitted that they have a 10 per cent chance of signing Jesse Lingard after his successful loan spell after last season.

Phil Jones

West Ham is also hoping they can bring in centre-back Phil Jones on a free transfer, with a whole host of clubs interested.

 

