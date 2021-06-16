Premier League 2021/2022 Fixtures and Schedule released – Manchester City

AUGUST
14/08/2021 – Tottenham (a)
21’08/2021 – Norwich (h)
28/08/2021 – Arsenal (h)
SEPTEMBER
11/09/2021 – Leicester (a)
18/09/2021 – Southampton (h)
25/09/2021 – Chelsea (a)
OCTOBER
02/10/2021 – Liverpool (a)
16/10/2021 – Burnley (h)
23/10/2021 – Brighton (a)
30/10/2021 – Crystal Palace (h)
NOVEMBER
06/11/2021 – Man United (a)
20/11/2021 – Everton (h)
27/11/2021 – West Ham (h)
30/11/2021 – Aston Villa (a)
DECEMBER
04/12/2021 – Watford (a)
11/12/2021 – Wolves (h)
14/12/2021 – Leeds United (h)
18/12/2021 – Newcastle United (a)
26/12/2021 – Leicester City (h)
28/12/2021 – Brentford (a)
JANUARY
01/01/2022 – Arsenal (a)
15/01/2022 – Chelsea (h)
22/01/2022 – Southampton (a)
FEBRUARY
08/02/2022 – Brentford (h)
12/02/2022 – Norwich (a)
19/02/2022 – Tottenham (h)
26/02/2022 – Everton (a)
MARCH
05/03/2022 – Man United (h)
12/03/2022 – Crystal Palace (a)
19/03/2021 – Brighton (h)
APRIL
02/04/2022 – Burnley (a)
09/04/2022 – Liverpool (h)
16/04/2022 – Wolves (a)
23/04/2022 – Watford (h)
30/04/2022 – Leeds United (a)
MAY
07/05/2022 – Newcastle United (h)
15/05/2022 – West Ham (a)
22/05/2022 – Aston Villa (h)
AUGUST
14/08/2021 – Tottenham (a)
21’08/2021 – Norwich (h)
28/08/2021 – Arsenal (h)
SEPTEMBER
11/09/2021 – Leicester (a)
18/09/2021 – Southampton (h)
25/09/2021 – Chelsea (a)
OCTOBER
02/10/2021 – Liverpool (a)
16/10/2021 – Burnley (h)
23/10/2021 – Brighton (a)
30/10/2021 – Crystal Palace (h)
NOVEMBER
06/11/2021 – Man United (a)
20/11/2021 – Everton (h)
27/11/2021 – West Ham (h)
30/11/2021 – Aston Villa (a)
DECEMBER
04/12/2021 – Watford (a)
11/12/2021 – Wolves (h)
14/12/2021 – Leeds United (h)
18/12/2021 – Newcastle United (a)
26/12/2021 – Leicester City (h)
28/12/2021 – Brentford (a)
JANUARY
01/01/2022 – Arsenal (a)
15/01/2022 – Chelsea (h)
22/01/2022 – Southampton (a)
FEBRUARY
08/02/2022 – Brentford (h)
12/02/2022 – Norwich (a)
19/02/2022 – Tottenham (h)
26/02/2022 – Everton (a)
MARCH
05/03/2022 – Man United (h)
12/03/2022 – Crystal Palace (a)
19/03/2021 – Brighton (h)
APRIL
02/04/2022 – Burnley (a)
09/04/2022 – Liverpool (h)
16/04/2022 – Wolves (a)
23/04/2022 – Watford (h)
30/04/2022 – Leeds United (a)
MAY
07/05/2022 – Newcastle United (h)
15/05/2022 – West Ham (a)
22/05/2022 – Aston Villa (h)