Premier League teams will be allowed to have five when action returns later this month. BBC Sport report that the clubs approved the new rules which will see clubs now allowed to make 5 substitutes instead of the original three.

It is also expected clubs will be allowed to name 9 substitutes instead of 7. Although teams will be allowed 5 substitutes each team will only have three opportunities to make changes in the games to minimise disruption. The main purpose of the change is to help workload of players who are returning to action on the back of coronavirus pandemic. The players are in fact likely not to have much of break for the remainder of the year as next season will start in August given the players limited rest periods.

The Premier League released a statement on Thursday confirming the news. It said, “Premier League Shareholders today agreed to temporary changes to the rules relating to substitute players. For the remainder of the 2019/20 season, the number of substitutes that can be used during a match will increase from three to five players”. The statement continued, This is in line with the temporary law amendment made by the International Football Association Board last month. Shareholders also approved for Clubs to increase the maximum number of substitute players on the bench from seven to nine for the rest of the 2019/20 season.”

In Germany, the five substition rule was also put in place in May with the same rules in place. Just like what the Premier League have adopted the Bundesliga coaches will only have three opportunities to use all the five substitutes if needs be.