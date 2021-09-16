6 total views, 6 views today

Liverpool v Crystal Palace – Preview, Lineups, Betting, TV Coverage

Liverpool and Crystal Palace will go head-to-head on the Gameweek 5 of the 2021/2022 Premier League season.

Liverpool Retrospective

The Reds are coming into this game after a 3-2 home win in their opening group stage game against AC Milan at Anfield on Wednesday night. In the league, their last game was a 0-3 away win against Leeds United placing them third in the table, only behind Chelsea and Manchester United on goal difference.

Crystal Palace Retrospective

Patrick Vieira’s Palace side are coming off their first win this season with an impressive 3-0 home victory over London rivals Tottenham at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

A double from Odsonne Edouard and a penalty from Wilfried Zaha was enough to see off Spurs and send them up the table to 11th. They now face a daunting task at Anfield.

Date, kick-off time and venue

This game between Liverpool and Crystal Palace will kick off at 3 pm BST (British Summer Time) on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Anfield.

Where to watch Liverpool v Crystal Palace

The game will not be televised in the UK.

Liverpool v Crystal Palace team news

Harvey Elliott will be out until the latter stages of the season after the 18-year-old suffered a fracture-dislocation of the left joint following a challenge in the second half of Liverpool’s 3-0 win at Elland Road.

Roberto Firmino is still suffering from a thigh injury and has no set return date. Ruling him out for the time being, while Neco Williams is suffering from a foot injury.

Jeffrey Schlupp is still out with a thigh injury and has no return date, he will be ruled out for the foreseeable future.

While Eberechi Eze is suffering from lower leg problems and will be ruled out long-term.

Liverpool v Crystal Palace prediction

Palace looked good in their last outing against Tottenham and will have confidence coming into this game. A draw would be a great result for Vieira’s side but I can only see one result here. At Anfield, it will be more than difficult for Palace to cause an upset here.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-0

Predicted Line-Up

Liverpool XI – (4-3-3)

Alisson, A. Robertson, V. Van Dijk, J. Matip, T. Alexander-Arnold, T. Alcantara, Fabinho, J. Henderson, S. Mane, D. Jota, M. Salah.

Crystal Palace XI – (4-3-3)

V. Guaita, J. Ward, J. Andresen, M. Guehi, T. Mitchell, C. Gallagher, C. Kouyaté, J. McArthur, J. Ayew, C. Benteke, W. Zaha.

Betting Odds

Liverpool To Win: 2/11

Draw: 11/2

Crystal Palace To Win: 13/1

