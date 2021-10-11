1 total views, 1 views today

Steve Bruce set to leave Newcastle after Takeover

According to reports, Amanda Staveley is set to relieve current manager Steve Bruce from his duties this week.

Bruce is to have crunch talks with Staveley this afternoon and is expected to be sacked prior to their Super Sunday showdown with Tottenham at St. James’s Park.

The Newcastle director has been quick to dismiss any speculation surrounding Bruce’s status after last Friday’s takeover that saw PCP’s Capital Partners take control of the club.

She had planned to meet with Bruce and the players last week, but both manager and players were off on international duty. She did, however, speak with Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles on the phone.

Steve Bruce 🗣 "I know I may be sacked at Newcastle but I won't be bitter." pic.twitter.com/t2rlTthMgk — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) October 7, 2021

Staveley, who is the current chief executive of PCP Capital Partners and a major figure on the Newcastle board is said to be disappointed with the club’s current league position, languishing in 19th.

With Bruce set to leave the club, an adequate replacement has yet to be lined up. It is very likely that current Newcastle assistant manager Graeme Jones will take charge of the first team on an interim basis.

In a recent interview, Bruce was fully aware that the new owners could seek out other alternatives to match their high ambitions.

He said;

“I’m happy for the club that this has gone through. It’s a great night for the fans, I’m delighted for them,”

“I want to continue [as manager] but I have to be realistic. I’m not stupid and aware of what could happen with new owners.”

Bruce joined the club in the summer of 2019, after replacing fan favourite manager Rafa Benitez, finishing 13th and 12th in his first two seasons.

In 96 competitive matches with the club, he holds a 43% win percentage, winning 29, drawing 25 and losing 42.

