Real Madrid will need €100 million to buy Richarlison

Madrid have been told they will need to spend at least €100 million to sign the Brazilian attacker, Richarlison, from Everton.

Earlier this month, Carlo Ancelotti made a shock return to Madrid after only one full year in Everton and is now looking to bring some players with him.

Ancelotti will need to break the bank to reunite with Richarlison, according to a report by Spanish outlet Defensa Central.

Everton's players were in “complete shock” when they found out manager Carlo Ancelotti was returning to Real Madrid. Richarlison and James Rodriguez are both now considering their future at the club. [The Athletic] pic.twitter.com/pJ8lvuYbrX — PF | Transfer News (@PurelyFootball) June 5, 2021

Is Richarlison worth it?

The 24-year-old has made a big mark in Merseyside since signing from Watford in 2018.

Last season, the forward scored 12 goals and got three assists in all competitions.

Although, Everton had a disappointing finish to the season dropping to 10th in the league.

The Brazilian also showed his fiery side picking up five yellows and one red card last season.

Could it happen?

Richarlison is only believed to have a market value of €62 million but Everton will want more to compensate for their loses.

Ancelotti is also known for reuniting with old players, bringing James Rodriguez with him to both Bayern Munich and Everton.

The move would also allow the forward to link up with fellow countrymen Vinicius Jr, Militao and Casemiro in Madrid.

🚨According to many reports, Carlo Ancelotti wants to sign Richarlison for Real Madrid. Imagine Real Madrid's attacking trio with: ▶ Vinícius Júnior (20) – Left Winger.

▶ Richarlison Andrade (24) – Centre Forward.

▶ Rodrygo Goes (20) – Right Winger. pic.twitter.com/FdbfgkcF50 — Pro Future Stars (@ProFutureStars1) June 4, 2021

Real Madrid would probably be prioritizing a big move for the likes of Kylain Mbappe or Erling Haaland.

Richarlison is currently on international duty with Brazil for the Copa America.

Brazil will begin the competition against Venezuela at 22:00 on Sunday 13th of June.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com