Republic of Ireland call up O’Dowda after Collins injury

The Republic of Ireland men’s national football team has called up Callum O’Dowda after James Collins was forced to withdraw from the camp due to injury.
The 26-year-old has made 23 appearances for Ireland since being handed his debut by former manager Martin O’Neill in May 2016 in a 2-1 defeat to Belarus.
The Oxford-born Republic of Ireland player has yet to complete the full 90 minutes under Kenny and has only played for the side five times under their current boss.
O’Dowda is line to make his first appearance for the national side in a year – the Bristol City winger has featured for Stephen Kenny’s team since the 1-0 defeat to Wales in the UEFA Nations League last November.
Cardiff City forward James Collins will miss out on a 15th appearance for the national team and an 11th since Stephen Kenny took the reins.
O’Dowda has been a bit-part player for Bristol City so far this season, making only seven appearances in the EFL Championship and playing for only 278 minutes – 90 of which came in his most recent game for the Robins against Coventry.
Ireland Squad v Portugal and Luxembourg
Goalkeepers: Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Gavin Bazunu (Portsmouth, on loan from Manchester City), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth).
Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Ryan Manning (Swansea City), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), James McClean (Wigan Athletic), Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion), John Egan (Sheffield United), Andrew Omobamidele (Norwich City), Nathan Collins (Burnley).
Midfielders: Conor Hourihane (Sheffield United, on loan from Aston Villa), Josh Cullen (Anderlecht), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United), Jason Knight (Derby County), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Jamie McGrath (St. Mirren).
Forwards: Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion), Troy Parrott (MK Dons, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur), Adam Idah (Norwich City), Callum O’Dowda (Bristol City), Will Keane (Wigan Athletic), Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United), Daryl Horgan (Wycombe Wanderers).
Fixtures – FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualifying
11/11 – Republic of Ireland v Portugal – Aviva Stadium, 7.45 pm
14/11 – Luxembourg v Republic of Ireland – Stade de Luxembourg, 7.45pm