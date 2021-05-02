Roy Keane gives opinion on Manchester United fan protests

Their game against Liverpool was postponed today after supporters made their way onto the pitch in protest against the Glazers.

Manchester United fans have been quietly protesting against the Glazer’s ownership of the club since plans to join the now defunct European Super League were first announced, but today the protests reached a new level. Over 100 Manchester United fans managed to break their way into Old Trafford and stormed onto the pitch in a demonstration against the owners of the club.

Manchester United were scheduled to play Liverpool today in one of the biggest games in world football, but that was called off due to the protests as fans spent hours on the pitch in demonstration.

“It has reached a tipping point for the Manchester United fans. They have had enough. United have got some of the best fans in the world. We have seen today that they are thinking enough is enough with the ownership of the club,” said Roy Keane while on punditry for Sky Sports.

“Today is a huge game, there’s huge interest from all over the world and there was an opportunity for United fans to make a huge statement and that’s why they did it today because it was Liverpool, the last few weeks have just pushed United fans over the edge.

“This is just the beginning. There’s more to come, I guarantee you.”

Given the backlash over the formation of the European Super League, the pending resignation of Ed Woodward and now the protests that took place today, it’s hard to think that the Glazers will remain at Manchester United for much longer.

There were rumours about the Glazer’s contemplating the sale of the club after Ed Woodward’s resignation was announced a couple of weeks ago. Perhaps we could see that come to fruition sooner rather than later.

