Shamrock Rovers ready for important game against Derry

Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley travels to Derry on Friday with confidence after beating Slovan Bratislava on Tuesday. Although they won the match, they were knocked out of the Champions League qualifying 3-2 on aggregate

“That has to be our aim if we want to create more nights like we did on Tuesday and make that a regular thing. We’ve got to make sure we get ourselves back there next year and obviously, that means going and taking care of games domestically.”

League leaders Rovers travel to the Brandywell to face 6th place Derry City in an important league tie.

With eight games left in the season Shamrock Rovers, Sligo Rovers, and St. Patrick’s Athletic are all tied on 38 points.

Manager Stephen Bradley believes his team’s spirits are still high after a tough defeat on aggregate to the Slovakian champions in the Champions League qualifying on Tuesday.

“You’re playing against a top team, and we knew that we had to be right on our game to turn it around. The players were excellent and each and every one of them performed and stood up to it,” Bradley said.

“Like I said on the night I felt the players’ performance deserved more. They deserved to go through, but it wasn’t to be. But we’ll learn from it and move on.”

The manager expects the squad to bounce back even stronger in tomorrow’s game and to bring home three valuable points.

History is in their favour having won on each of their last five visits to the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

The team will be missing a few players with Sean Hoare and Chris McCann suspended. Midfielder Neil Farrugia is also still out with a hamstring injury.

Derry come into the match with a mixed run of form. They only stand nine points ahead of the relegation qualification places and they hope Dundalk will not overtake them with a game in hand.

Derry are also missing forward Marc Walsh through a hamstring injury.

The match kicks off tomorrow, 16th July at 19:45 in Derry.

“Derry is going to be a really difficult game, we know that, but this group is hungry for more nights like Tuesday night and that starts with Derry on Friday, going up there and getting three points,” added Bradley.

