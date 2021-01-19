Shamrock Rovers starlet Kevin Zefi set to Inter Milan

A deal for the 15-year-old is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Inter Milan have been hot on the trails of Kevin Zefi for months and it appears they’ve finally landed their man.

Zefi is one of the most highly touted prospects in Irish football and was reportedly involved in a tug-of-war between Inter, PSV Eindhoven and Juventus in recent months. It now appears that Inter have come out on top with the move set to be announced shortly.

Compensation for the move has not been revealed yet, but given Zefi is just 15 yet, it’s not likely to be much.

Zefi is of Albanian parentage but grew up in Ireland and has represented Ireland at youth level.

In fact, his performance against the likes of England for Ireland u15s significantly enhanced his reputation from a relative unknown to a superstar in the making.

One of his biggest achievements to date was becoming the youngest ever goalscorer in the League of Ireland as he netted for Shamrock Rovers II against Longford on the 4th September 2020. He was just 15 years and 216 days old at the time goal.

It will be intriguing to see how Zefi’s career unfolds in the coming years.

