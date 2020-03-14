It’s just what every Liverpool fan wants to hear with there side are two wins from their first title in 30 years, “null and void”.

West Ham vice-chairman Karren Brady, whose relegation-threatened side are 16th in the Premier League and only out of the bottom three on goal difference, has called for the season to be made “null and void”.

Football across the world has been ground to a halt due to the outbreak of coronavirus, with the Premier League and English Football League halted until at least 3 April.

Top-tier clubs are due to convene for an emergency meeting on Thursday to discuss what happens next and Brady, whose club are in a relegation fight, wants the campaign to be scrapped.

“There is no dodging the possibility that all levels in the EFL as well as the Premier League will have to be cancelled and this season declared null and void because if the players can’t play the games can’t go ahead,” she wrote in her column in The Sun.

“The Premier League hopes that an interlude of three weeks from now will enable it to restart but that may well be dreamland.”