With the novel coronavirus pandemic still being a significant pain in world economies; the sporting world is no different.

EPL football clubs remain hopeful that as time unfolds things will ease and the premier league will end sooner than later. However, there are lots of uncertainties as players undergo testing to determine if they are fit to interact with others. The player’s health, as well as fans’ health, continue to remain of utmost importance. Thus, stringent measures are in force to ensure that no one contracts the deadly illness. Here’s everything you ought to know about the future of the 2019/20 EPL.

The training sessions

Training is quite paramount in ensuring that players fit for the upcoming sporting event. Most of the players have been training on their own to keep their minds off strenuous activities. However, personal training isn’t enough. Thus, most clubs are trying to be hopeful about welcoming players to training camps as the month unfolds. However, this is all going to become possible should the players test negative for the COVID-19 virus. Thus, they get a chance to prepare for the return of the live match actions to take place in June.

The closed-door gaming event

EPL games attract a huge fan base in the stadiums with most people booking their tickets early in advance. However, that is all to change once the games resume. Most of the EPL games will take place in closed-door events as the public gets to stream the games while at home. One could only wonder will the clubs agree to play on neutral grounds.

The scheduled resumption of games

At the very least there's a high likelihood of the EPL to resume in June. However, the event is subject to the government approval on the remaining matches at the approved stadiums. Multiple clubs are in their training ground while adhering to strict social distancing WHO stipulated guidelines.

The transfers

There’s a high possibility that any transfers made when all fixtures got postponed might not get reinstated. Thus, managers have a more significant role to take up and cancel any triple captain they’ve played before the game week’s deadline. Nonetheless, that doesn’t apply to transfers that have to get made or any free hit chips played.

The remaining 92 matches in the 2019/20 get much anticipated by players, fans and punters alike.