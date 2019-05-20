Republic of Ireland squad confirmed for Denmark and Gibraltar Euro 2020 qualifiers

Republic of Ireland manager has confirmed his squad for upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against Denmark away from home on June 7th and Gibraltar at home on June 10th. McCarthy named a 35 man squad earlier this month but this has now been whittled down to 30 players.

Goalkeeper Kieran O’Hara has been ruled and Kristiansunds BK keeper Sean McDermott had been called up. Harry After, Jack Byrne, James Collins and Aidan O’brien also all miss out on a place in the squad. English league play-off players Glen Whelan, Richard Keogh, Conor Hourihane and Josh Cullen will all miss the training camp in Quinto Do Logo. However the quartet will join up with squad before the trip to Denmark.

McCarthy has included Luca Connell in his squad. Connell who plays with Bolton Wanderers has obviously impressed McCarthy to warrant a place in the squad. At 18 years of age he brings youth and exuberance. The Liverpool born player has played at U17 and U19 level for Ireland, he played 15 times for the Trotters this season in League 1. Commenting on this McCarthy said “Luca deserves this opportunity”. He continued “With midfielders Conor Hourihane, Glenn Whelan and Josh Cullen all on play-off duty with their clubs in the coming weeks, this is the perfect chance to get Luca into the squad.”

The squad itself sees Darren Randolph, Mark Travers and Sean McDermott named as the three goalkeepers. The defenders include Seamus Coleman, Kevin Long, Matt Doherty, Richard Keogh, John Egan, Shane Duffy, Enda Stevens and Greg Cunningham. McCarthy has included Alan Judge, Alan Browne, Glen Whelan, Jeff Hendrick, Conor Hourihane, Luca Connell, Josh Cullen, Robbie Brady, Callum O’Dowda, James McClean, Ronan Curtis. In the forwards, Dave McColdrick, Shane Long, Sean Maguire, Scott Hogan and Callum Robinson.

The full squad as follows:

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (Middlesbrough), Mark Travers (Bournemouth), Sean McDermott (Kristiansund BK)

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers), John Egan (Sheffield United), Kevin Long (Burnley), Richard Keogh (Derby County), Shane Duffy (Brighton & Hove Albion), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Greg Cunningham (Cardiff City)

Midfielders: Alan Judge (Ipswich Town), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Glenn Whelan (Aston Villa), Jeff Hendrick (Burnley), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Luca Connell (Bolton Wanderers), Josh Cullen (Charlton Athletic*), Robbie Brady (Burnley), Callum O’Dowda (Bristol City), James McClean (Stoke City), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth)

Forwards: David McGoldrick (Sheffield United), Shane Long (Southampton), Sean Maguire (Preston North End), Scott Hogan (Aston Villa), Callum Robinson (Preston North End)