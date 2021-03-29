Stephen Kenny confirms Ireland summer friendlies against Hungary and Andorra

The fixtures will be played during a training camp in Spain.

Stephen Kenny has confirmed that his Ireland side will take on both Hungary and Andorra this summer in friendly matches. The fixtures will be played in between a nine-day training camp in Spain at a yet unannounced date.

“We wanted to go to Spain for nine days in June, which we are, to work on the whole collective way we want to play and the split and integrate all the new players we have brought in,” said Stephen Kenny while answering questions at a press conference earlier today.

”We wanted to ramp that up with friendlies against Andorra and Hungary in June and take us into September but the big let down has been losing to Luxembourg.”

The friendlies will be played in preparation for Ireland’s crucial World Cup qualification games in September against Portugal, Azerbaijan and Serbia.

Ireland are set to play World Cup 2022 hosts Qatar in a friendly match tomorrow as part of a number of friendlies organised by the Asian side to prepare for their role in the tournament.

Although normally the friendly wouldn’t have much significance, a win could prove vital in lifting spirits after a disastrous international break to date.

Wing backs Enda Stevens and Matt Doherty are both unavailable for the friendly tomorrow, meaning a change in formation may be necessary to facilitate for other players.

Doherty & Stevens ruled out of Qatar friendly Ireland squad travelled to Debrecen, Hungary last night ahead of the match on Tuesday, March 30

