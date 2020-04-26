Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at https://www.heroes-aid.com/ and sharing this video.

With some leagues set to get back up and running in the next couple of weeks I have decided to look at the top 5 most expensive transfers in football. I have compiled a list below in order.

Neymar – The Brazilian is currently the most expensive transfer record. He signed for Paris St Germain from Barcelona for a fee reported to be around 222 million euros in 2017. The 28 year old has since been reported to be heading back to the Nou Camp.

2. Kylian Mbappe – The French international is one of the hottest properties in European football. Every club have been looking to sign him. However, in 2018 Paris St Germain signed the 21 year old to their books for a reported 135 million euro from Monaco. Since signing for PSG he has gone on to win a World Cup with France, as well as going on to score 51 times in 49 games for PSG.

3. Joao Felix – The 20 year old Portugese international has been talked up as been the next Ronaldo. He left Benfica for Spanish La Liga side Atletico Madrid in 2019 for 126 million euro.

4. Antoine Griezmann – Griezmann is an exceptional footballer. Just like Mbappe he won a World Cup medal in 2018. He left Atletico Madrid in 2019 to join Barcelona. He joined the Spanish giants for a reported 120 million euro. The 29 year old has scored 30 times in 78 appearance for Les Bleus. He came 3rd in the race for the Ballon D’or in 2016 and then again in 2018.

5. Philippe Coutinho – Many will know Coutinho from his time at Anfield. The 27 year old Brazilian played 150 times for the Reds. He left Anfield to join Barcelona for 120 million euro in 2019.