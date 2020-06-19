Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at https://www.heroes-aid.com/ and sharing this video.

Tottenham v Man United takes place on Friday evening at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. The game kicks off at 8.15pm. Check out the preview, team news and betting information below.

Both teams come into this game chasing a place in the top four. Therefore, looking for a place in the Champions League next season. Jose Mourinho’s side are currently sitting in 8th place in the table, seven points behind Chelsea who are in fourth. Man United are in 5th place, just one point off Frank Lampard’s side.

Team News

Harry Kane,Song Heung Min and Moussa Sissoko will start. Dele Alli will miss the game through suspension, a one match ban. Japhet Tanganga and Giovanni Lo Celso are both injured and not expected to feature.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will basically have a full squad to pick from. The only players that they will be without is Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe. Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford will return for this game.

Statistics

Manchester United are looking to record consecutive away Premier League wins against Spurs for the first time since a run of six in a row between September 2001 and February 2007.

Tottenham have lost their last two Premier League games against Manchester United, last losing three in a row back in October 2010 (four in a row).

This will be Manchester United’s first-ever Premier League visit to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Manchester United’s only previous competitive matches in June came in the 1965 Fairs Cup semi-final, with United losing both legs against Ferencvaros.

Betting

Spurs have lost two of their last five games, whereas Man United haven’t lost in their last 5 Premier League games. They have won three and drawn two. My prediction here is I expect both teams to score. Marcus Rashford to score anytime is a fantastic. The odds for a 1-1 draw is 12/5. That would be my selection.