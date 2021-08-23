West Ham v Leicester – Preview, Lineups, Betting, TV Coverage

9 total views, 9 views today

Leicester City travel to the London Stadium to take on West Ham in their first away game of the season on Monday night.

Brendan Rodgers’ side will be looking for their second win in as many games after a 1-0 opening weekend victory over Bruno Lage’s Wolves.

Jamie Vardy was the goalscorer at the King Power and will be available to lead the line for the Foxes again.

However, defender Jannik Vestergaard, who joined the club from Southampton 11 days ago and made his debut against Wolves, will not be available for selection after picking up an injury in training.

This leaves Caglar Soyuncu as the only recognised senior centre-back at the club that is fit for their second Premier League game.

Jonny Evans and Wesley Fofana are also currently recovering from injuries they had picked up before the 2021/22 season started.

Ryan Bertrand is also unavailable as he recovers from Covid-19 but full-back Timothy Castagne is set to make his return to the side after suffering an eye socket injury at Euro 2020.

Castagne will play in place of Bertrand on the left side of the defence upon his return to the side.

West Ham got off to an impressive start last week with a four-goal showing at St James Park.

Michail Antonio got on the scoresheet in the side’s opening fixture and has scored in his last two Premier League starts against Leicester.

The Londoner is one goal off becoming the outright top scorer for the Hammers in the competition – he is tied with Paolo Di Canio on 47.

Wing-back Arthur Masuaku is still recovering from the knee injury he picked up last season and will not be available for West Ham’s first home match of the season.

TV Coverage

West Ham United v Leicester City will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. Kick-off is at 8 pm with coverage starting an hour earlier at 7 pm.

