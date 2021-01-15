Wayne Rooney retires from playing professional football

The former England international has been confirmed as the new Derby County manager.

Wayne Rooney retired from professional football today after an illustrious playing career spanning nearly 20 years.

He played for 4 clubs during his playing career; Everton, Manchester United, D.C. United and Derby County.

He is most fondly remembered by fans of Manchester United and Everton.

Rooney started his career with Everton and made his debut at age 16 against Tottenham Hotspur. He would go on to make 108 league appearances over two spells at the club.

Rooney joined Manchester United from Everton in 2004 and would stay at the club for 13 years, solidifying himself as a club legend in the process.

He is Manchester United’s current top goalscorer having scored 253 goals in all competitions for the club. Arguably, his best goal came against Manchester City in 2011 as he acrobatically directed his shot towards the net.

𝟣. 𝑅𝑜𝑜𝓃𝑒𝓎 𝓋 𝑀𝒶𝓃𝒸𝒽𝑒𝓈𝓉𝑒𝓇 𝒞𝒾𝓉𝓎 (𝟤𝟢𝟣𝟢/𝟣𝟣) We’ll never forget the day @WayneRooney did THIS 🤩 pic.twitter.com/536tdAd1Y4 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) JUNE 3, 2020

Not to mention, he also attained several titles during his time in Manchester including; 5 Premier Leagues, The Champions League and The Europa League among others.

His decision to retire comes as a result of being named the new manager of Derby County, having coached – and played – at the club for a year.

The backroom staff has not seen many changes upon Rooney taking over, but some roles have been altered.

Shay Given, for example, has taken up the position of first-team coach after previously working as a first-team goalkeeping coach. Jason Pearcey has been promoted to first-team goalkeeping coach from academy goalkeeping coach as a replacement.

Justin Walker will also retain his position as first-team development coach.

Liam Rosenior has been appointed assistant manager having been part of Rooney’s coaching team – as well as Given and Walker – when he interim manager.

“My future is in management. I’ve had a great career with a few ups and a few downs, but I wouldn’t change anything. But now, I’d like to write some history in my managerial career.”

Wayne Rooney has already completed his first press conference as Derby County manager in which he was asked several burning questions.

“I know which players I want to keep here, and who I would like to bring in to this football club. I’m trying to build a team that I feel can challenge in this league. I’ve seen the reports on the younger players leaving. The ones who I want to keep, will stay”, Rooney commented.

This may suggest that Irish international Jason Knight is set to remain at the club, having been linked with a move away in recent weeks.

Rooney also released a statement upon being named manager: “When I first arrived back in the United Kingdom I was completely blown away by the potential of Derby County Football Club. The Stadium, Training Ground, the quality of the playing staff and the young players coming through and of course the fan base that has remained loyal and supportive.

“Despite other offers I knew instinctively Derby County was the place for me.

“To be given the opportunity to follow the likes of Brian Clough, Jim Smith, Frank Lampard and Phillip Cocu is such an honour and I can promise everyone involved in the club and all our fans, my staff and I will leave no stone unturned in achieving the potential I have witnessed over the last 12 months of this historic football club.”

His first game as permanent Derby County manager will be against Rotherham at 15:00 tomorrow afternoon.

Rotherham are just one place below Derby in the table (22nd and 23rd respectively) so the outcome of the match could have a damning effect on either club’s season.

