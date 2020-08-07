All games off in Laois, Kildare and Offaly

All games are off in Laois, Kildare and Offaly for the next two weeks after the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) confirmed a partial lockdown in the three counties from midnight on Friday.

The restrictions will affect contact sports greatly such as Gaelic Games and Soccer. These sports have got back in track in recent weeks but that now will be stalled.However , horse racing meetings will be allowed to continue behind closed doors. Non contact sports and games can continue providing no more than 15 people. A statement was issued on Friday with the GAA and LGFA collaborating to say, “It was confirmed that the “suspension on activities covers all collective training, matches, in-person meetings and camps.”GAA grounds in the three counties will not be allowed to open until further notice. A meeting with the Covid advisory group will issue more details to club on Monday. The FAI also issued a statement. They said, “This suspension includes all matches and organised training” in the three counties”.

In terms of the games that will not be going include four games in the Kildare SHC as well as four games in the Offaly SFC. There are also games at underage level and junior levels but obviously these now will not be going ahead. Laois GAA issued a statement saying, “We are very disappointed, we had our senior fixtures last weekend and we had a round of fixtures tonight, which we have pulled. The news was very late, at 6 o’clock, to allow us to do that”. “We will continue to abide by the government guidelines. It is sport and I know there are people’s lives, at the minute, with business and that, which are going to be affected. We will comply and we will get over it and we will get over more again.”

