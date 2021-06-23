Can David Clifford become Gaelic Football’s Top Scorer for 2021?

After some astonishing performances in the Gaelic League, can David Clifford recreate his form in the Championship?

The 22-year-old who plays his club football in Fossa has had an astonishing start to the year in the league.

Clifford has scored 6-22 throughout the competition. The highlight was a hat-trick of goals against Galway.

Standing at 6’2’’, the full-forward can score any goals from high punches to skilful ground football. His quick turn of pace has shown him to be troublesome to Dublin, Tyrone and Roscommon defences so far.

The bookies have noticed these performances and have him as a favourite to finish top scorer with odds of 3/1.

David Clifford buries a penalty in the bottom corner for @Kerry_Official v @TyroneGAALive in the Allianz Football League Semi-Final #GAANOW pic.twitter.com/38Cf5nnHcu — The GAA (@officialgaa) June 12, 2021

Can anyone beat him?

The highest scorer in the competition may not necessarily be from the Championship-winning side.

Last year’s winner, Cillian O’Connor has picked up an Achilles injury that looks to have him ruled out for most of 2021 along with Mayo’s hopes of winning the All-Ireland.

Ryan O’Donoghue is Mayo’s next chance at top scorer but that is very unlikely for the centre forward.

Dublin’s Cormac Costello scored the second-most in the League chipping in over 22 points as he took some frees. The corner-forward will be an important part of Dublin’s attack this year with him having odds of 13/2.

The Dubs have a very well-rounded side with Dean Rock as bookmakers preferring him to Costello to win top scorer, with odds of 4/1.

Rock finished third in the scorer’s list last year behind O’Connor and Conor McSweeney. The 31-year-old corner-forward managed 2-26 last Championship as Dublin won a sixth All-Ireland in-a-row.

Donegal’s Paddy McBrearty is the Ulster Championship’s most likely to win the scorer’s award. The corner-forward will have a say in how the Forgotten county does in the Championship this year.

After the League, it seems Clifford is the man to put your money on. Kerry begins their Munster Championship at 19:00 on Saturday 26th June against Clare.

On the same day Mayo will face Sligo, on Sunday Donegal will face Down. On the 4th July Dublin will face the winner of Wexford and Wicklow.

