The GAA have announced the club hurling team of the year. Kilkenny and All-Ireland champions Ballyhale Shamrocks and Munster champions Borris Ileigh have 10 players between them on the team.

Ballyhale in fact beat Borris Ileigh in the club final earlier this year at Croke Park. The Kilkenny side have players like TJ Reid, Colin Fennelly, Evan Shefflin, Joey Holden and Darren Mullen on the team. The Tipperary champions Borris-Ileigh have goalkeeper James McCormack on the side, as well as defenders Paddy Stapleton, Brendan Maher and Dan McCormack. Jerry Kelly who had a super year is also named in the forwards.

Chrissy McKaigue from the Slaughtneil club in Derry is named in midfield. He is joined by Brendan Rogers who is named at wing forward. Rogers also picked up an award in 2018. Shane Cooney of the St Thomas’ club in Galway is named at wing back, while Dessie Hutchinson of Ballygunner is in the full forward line along with Carlow ace attacker and St Mullins club man Marty Kavanagh.

The awards will be presented to the players at a banquet on Friday night. The football equivalent of the awards were announced yesterday and these will also be presented.The club hurler and footballer of the year will also be announced. TJ Reid and Evan Shefflin are up for the award from Ballyhale, with Brendan Maher of Borris-Ileigh the other representative.

Club Team of the Year

1 James McCormack (Borris-Ileigh)

2 Paddy Stapleton (Borris-Ileigh)

3 Joseph Holden (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

4 Darren Mullen (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

5 Evan Shefflin (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

6 Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh)

7 Shane Cooney (St Thomas)

8 Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh)

9 Christopher McKaigue (Slaughtneil)

10 Brendan Rogers (Slaughtneil)

11 TJ Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

12 Jerry Kelly (Borris-Ileigh)

13 Dessie Hutchinson (Ballygunner)

14 Colin Fennelly (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

15 Martin Kavanagh (St Mullins)

CLUB HURLER OF THE YEAR NOMINEES

TJ Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

Evan Shefflin (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh)