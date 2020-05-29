Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at https://www.heroes-aid.com/ and sharing this video.

The GAA have said to small group training according to RTE Sport. This also means it will not reopen pitches, playing areas, as well as not allowing teams to return to training in phase two of the governments 5 phase plan.

Incidentally, the government’s roadmap next stage, stage two, is due to come into place on June 8th. Leo Varadkar did say that the country is on track at present to move to this stage. Phase 3 will allow behind closed doors activities resume, but social distancing must be put in place. GAA teams will be allowed to resume activities from July 20th (phase 4). Limitations on spectators and social distancing would have to occur.

The GAA said in a statement on Friday, “The association notes that we remain in Phase One and await an update about the possible move to Phase Two on June 8, as outlined by the authorities,”. However, the statement noted that they “didn’t envisage a return in stage two” of GAA. It said, “We do not envisage a return to training in small groups in Phase Two and pitches and playing areas are to remain closed. However, as per the government roadmap, this may be reviewed in Phase Three”.

Furthermore, the GAA have said they will be publishing a Return to Safe Activity Document. This will be published when the government say the country have moved to phase two of the roadmap. The GAA did state though that walking tracks can reopen around club premises. This will fall under phase two, but the GAA have said this is “subject to engagement with Croke Park around a facilities management plan”.

There is also an update on the ever so popular Cul Camps for children. The GAA have said that progress has been made and reorganisation of the 2020 camps have been made. However, more details will be published in due course as we continue through the phases they said.