Kilkenny v Waterford takes place at on Sunday at 2pm. The games is in Nowlan Park. We have a preview and team news of the game below. Be sure to follow our live score updates from the below link.

Preview

Brian Cody’s Kilkenny come into this game on the back of a decent enough league considering they were missing the Ballyhale contingent. They played 5, won 4 and lost 1. Kilkenny’s most recent game ended in a 3-22 to 1-19 win over Laois at Nowlan Park. Kilkenny’s only loss of the campaign came against neighbours Wexford. The Slaneysiders coming out on top 1-16 to 1-14. Brian Cody will look to players like Colin Fennelly, Eoin Cody, TJ Reid and Paddy Deegan.

Waterford come into this game after a good start under manager Liam Cahill. The Deise finished second in Division 1A behind Limerick. They played 5 games winning three and losing two. Their most recent game was in fact against Limerick. Limerick won that 1-21 to 1-17 in the end.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner Liam Cahill said after the loss to Limerick. “It was step up in class and tonight, just maybe, one or two players just found the step up a little bit much”. He continued, “I’m conscious we’re doing a lot of work and it’s heavy winter hurling but there has to be more than our tenacity”. Cahill will look to players like Stephen Bennett, Jack Fagan, Austin Gleeson and Patrick Curran. Pauric Mahony and Jamie Barron will also be key players.

Team News

Kilkenny: TBA

Waterford: TBA

Betting

Kilkenny are the favourites here at odds 1/2. Waterford are priced at 15/8. I can’t see much separating the sides here but once again home advantage will likely swing in favour of Brian Cody’s charges. It is likely the Ballyhale players will make return also even boosting their chances further. Kilkenny v Waterford is live on TG4 at 2pm. Be sure to follow our match tracker if you can’t watch it.