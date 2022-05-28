Leinster Final – Dublin v Kildare – Stats, Preview & Starting Teams

Leinster Football Final 2022 – Dublin v Kildare – Stats, Preview & Starting Teams

This will be the 54th championship clash between the counties. Dublin have won 35 to Kildare’s 13 – five have been drawn.
Leinster titles: Dublin – 60, Kildare – 13

Kildare manager, Glenn Ryan played in five Leinster finals against Dublin in 1992-93-2000 (draw and replay) and 2002, winning one, losing three and drawing one. Dublin manager, Dessie Farrell played in three Leinster finals against Kildare in 2000 (twice) and 2002. It was 1-1 in wins, with one draw. Ryan and Farrell were the respective captains in 2000.

Dublin have beaten Kildare by an average of 11.3 points in their last five championship meetings.

Kildare beat Dublin by three points in this year’s Allianz League clash in Newbridge

Dublin are bidding for their 12th successive Leinster title and their 17th in eighteen seasons. Kildare are seeking their first title since 2000.

HOW THEY REACHED THE FINAL – DUBLIN
Dublin 1-24 Wexford 0-4 Dublin 1-27 Meath 1-14
Top Scorers
Dean Rock………..1-13 (0-5 frees, 1-0 pen, 0-1 mark, 0-1 ‘45’) Con O’Callaghan….1-8
Ciaran Kilkenny…….0-6
***

HOW THEY REACHED THE FINAL – KILDARE
Kildare 2-22 Louth 0-12 Kildare 1-21 Westmeath 2-15
Top Scorers
Jimmy Hyland……1-9 (0-3 frees) Darragh Kirwan…..1-8 (0-2 frees) Ben McCormack…0-9 (0-1 mark)

LAST FIVE CHAMPIONSHIP MEETINGS
2021: Dublin 0-21 Kildare 1-9 (Leinster final)
2019: Dublin 0-26 Kildare 0-11 (Leinster semi-final) 2017: Dublin 2-23 Kildare 1-17 (Leinster final) 2015: Dublin 5-18 Kildare 0-14 (Leinster semi-final) 2013: Dublin 4-16 Kildare 1-9 (Leinster semi-final)

LAST FIVE LEINSTER FINAL MEETINGS
2021: Dublin 0-21 Kildare 1-9
2017: Dublin 2-23 Kildare 1-17
2009: Dublin 2-15 Kildare 0-18
2002: Dublin 2-13 Kildare 2-11
2000: Kildare 2-11 Dublin 0-12 (replay

TEAM NEWS

No Dublin team announced

 

