List of upcoming LIVE and Streamed GAA coverage on TG4 and www.tg4.ie

Live and exclusive coverage of all the major Finals including the Allianz Football League Finals, Allianz Hurling League Final and the AIB All Ireland Club Finals

This coming Sunday, the cameras will be in Limerick for the Senior County Hurling Final that sees the All Ireland champions of 2016, Na Piarsaigh, try and win a third county title in a row. Standing in their way are 2016 county champions Patrickswell. In the deferred game, Donegal and Ulster Champions Gaoth Dobhair will have a battle on their hands against the McHugh brothers and Kilcar, if they are to continue their defence of the title and book a place in the county final.

On Sunday 13th October, TG4 will be live in Ennis for the Clare Senior Hurling Final. Podge Collins and Cratloe are back in the county final after defeat last year. Up against them are Sixmilebridge, managed by Davy Fitzgerald, who last won the title in 2017.

In the deferred game, history will be made one way or another in the Roscommon County Football Final. Roscommon Gaels have not won the title since 2004, but Pearse Brothers have never won a senior title in their 57 year history.

GAA Beo will be presented as always by Micheál Ó Domhnaill with analysis from Mark Foley, Pat Fleury, Charlie McGeever, Paul Flanagan, Cathal Moore and Paul Conroy.

Sunday 6th October:

LIVE – Limerick Hurling Final – Na Piarsaigh v Patrickswell – (Coverage begins on TG4 at 3pm)

DEFERRED – Donegal Football Semi-Final – Kilcar v Gaoth Dobhair

Sunday 13th October:

LIVE – Clare Hurling Final – Cratloe v Sixmilebridge

DEFERRED – Roscommon Football Final – Padraig Pearses v Roscommon Gaels