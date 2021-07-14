Munster SHC: How To Get Tickets

James Roulston Mooney
Tipperary and Limerick will contest the 2021 Munster Senior Hurling Championship (Munster SHC) Final on Sunday, July 18th at 4:15 pm.

The Munster SHC climax will be held in Páirc Uí Chaoimh and 7,000 spectators will be allowed to attend.

But how can you become one of the 7,000 to watch either Tipperary or Limerick lift the Mick Mackey Cup this weekend?

Tipperary will receive an allocation of 2,500 with 2,000 of these Stand at €40 each and 500 Terrace at €25 each.

The Tipperary County Board will give an allocation of tickets to every club in the county based on a points system that credits clubs with members fully registered in Croke Park.

Clubs in Tipperary will receive Stand tickets for this weekend’s showdown.

It is understood that the Limerick County Board will follow a similar model and allocate tickets to each club in the county.

Caherline GAA in Limerick will give their tickets to members via a draw.

There will be no public sale of Munster SHC final tickets unless clubs fail to sell their allocation of tickets.

