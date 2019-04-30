RTE announce GAA championship schedule

RTE have announced the schedule of the upcoming hurling and football championships. It looks to be a cracking opening weekend of coverage with a Munster double bill to kick off proceedings on the national broadcasters channel. RTE will show 31 live games across both codes over the duration of the summer.
The official launch of the fixtures was made on Tuesday with Des Cahill, Joanne Cantwell, Michael Duignan and Ciaran Whelan on the RTE Player and RTE News Now. The live championship coverage kicks off on the 12th of May, yes we know just over 2 weeks away !!! It will be a hurling double bill with Waterford hosting Clare at Walsh Park at 2pm, followed by Cork v Tipperary from Pairc Ui Chaoimh at 4pm. Included in the 31 games obviously are hurling, football and camogie All-Ireland finals, camogie quarter finals and semi-finals, football and hurling semi-finals, as well provincial finals and super 8 games.
The Sunday Game will once again hit our screens on Sunday evenings, while RTE Radio 1 will have live match commentary on Saturday and Sunday’s. The live radio coverage begins on the 5th of May with New York playing Mayo at Gaelic Park Marty Morrissey will be in the hot seat for that one, while Pauric Lodge will provide updates from the Connacht Football quarter final between Galway and London.
THE SUNDAY GAME LIVE SCHEDULE 2019
12 May
MSHC Waterford v Clare
MSHC Cork v Tipperary
19 May
MSHC Tipperary v Waterford
MSHC Limerick v Cork
26 May
LSHC Galway v Wexford
2 June
MSHC Waterford v Limerick
MSHC Clare v Tipperary
8 June
USFC Fermanagh/Donegal v Antrim/Tyrone/Derry
9 June
LSHC Kilkenny v Galway
MSHC Limerick v Clare
16 June
MSHC Clare v Cork or Tipperary v Limerick
CSFC Connacht SFC Final
22 June
MSFC Munster Football Final
23 June
USFC Ulster Football Final
LSFC Leinster Football Final
30 June
MSHC Munster Hurling Final
LSHC Leinster Hurling Final
7 July
Football Qualifier Rd 4
13 July
AISFC Quarter Final, Rd 1
14 July
AISHC Quarter Final OR AISFC Quarter Final, Rd 1
AISHC Quarter Final OR AISFC Quarter Final, Rd 1
21 July
AISFC Quarter Final, Rd 2 (Croke Park)
AISFC Quarter Final, Rd 2 (Croke Park)
27 July
AISHC Semi-Final
28 July
AISHC Semi-Final
3 Aug
Camogie All Ireland Quarter Final
4 Aug
2 x AISFC Quarter Final, Rd 3
10 Aug
AISFC Semi-Final
11 Aug
AISFC Semi-Final
17 August
Camogie All Ireland Semi finals
18 August
SHC All-Ireland Final
1 September
SFC All-Ireland Final
8 September
Camogie All Ireland finals