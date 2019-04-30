RTE announce GAA championship schedule

RTE have announced the schedule of the upcoming hurling and football championships. It looks to be a cracking opening weekend of coverage with a Munster double bill to kick off proceedings on the national broadcasters channel. RTE will show 31 live games across both codes over the duration of the summer.

The official launch of the fixtures was made on Tuesday with Des Cahill, Joanne Cantwell, Michael Duignan and Ciaran Whelan on the RTE Player and RTE News Now. The live championship coverage kicks off on the 12th of May, yes we know just over 2 weeks away !!! It will be a hurling double bill with Waterford hosting Clare at Walsh Park at 2pm, followed by Cork v Tipperary from Pairc Ui Chaoimh at 4pm. Included in the 31 games obviously are hurling, football and camogie All-Ireland finals, camogie quarter finals and semi-finals, football and hurling semi-finals, as well provincial finals and super 8 games.

The Sunday Game will once again hit our screens on Sunday evenings, while RTE Radio 1 will have live match commentary on Saturday and Sunday’s. The live radio coverage begins on the 5th of May with New York playing Mayo at Gaelic Park Marty Morrissey will be in the hot seat for that one, while Pauric Lodge will provide updates from the Connacht Football quarter final between Galway and London.

THE SUNDAY GAME LIVE SCHEDULE 2019

12 May

MSHC Waterford v Clare

MSHC Cork v Tipperary

19 May

MSHC Tipperary v Waterford

MSHC Limerick v Cork

26 May

LSHC Galway v Wexford

2 June

MSHC Waterford v Limerick

MSHC Clare v Tipperary

8 June

USFC Fermanagh/Donegal v Antrim/Tyrone/Derry

9 June

LSHC Kilkenny v Galway

MSHC Limerick v Clare

16 June

MSHC Clare v Cork or Tipperary v Limerick

CSFC Connacht SFC Final

22 June

MSFC Munster Football Final

23 June

USFC Ulster Football Final

LSFC Leinster Football Final

30 June

MSHC Munster Hurling Final

LSHC Leinster Hurling Final

7 July

Football Qualifier Rd 4

13 July

AISFC Quarter Final, Rd 1

14 July

AISHC Quarter Final OR AISFC Quarter Final, Rd 1

AISHC Quarter Final OR AISFC Quarter Final, Rd 1

21 July

AISFC Quarter Final, Rd 2 (Croke Park)

AISFC Quarter Final, Rd 2 (Croke Park)

27 July

AISHC Semi-Final

28 July

AISHC Semi-Final

3 Aug

Camogie All Ireland Quarter Final

4 Aug

2 x AISFC Quarter Final, Rd 3

10 Aug

AISFC Semi-Final

11 Aug

AISFC Semi-Final

17 August

Camogie All Ireland Semi finals

18 August

SHC All-Ireland Final

1 September

SFC All-Ireland Final

8 September

Camogie All Ireland finals