RTE announce GAA championship schedule

By
Anthony Redmond

RTE have announced the schedule of the upcoming hurling and football championships. It looks to be a cracking opening weekend of coverage with a Munster double bill to kick off proceedings on the national broadcasters channel. RTE will show 31 live games across both codes over the duration of the summer.

The official launch of the fixtures was made on Tuesday with Des Cahill, Joanne Cantwell, Michael Duignan and Ciaran Whelan on the RTE Player and RTE News Now. The live championship coverage kicks off on the 12th of May, yes we know just over 2 weeks away !!! It will be a hurling double bill with Waterford hosting Clare at Walsh Park at 2pm, followed by Cork v Tipperary from Pairc Ui Chaoimh at 4pm. Included in the 31 games obviously are hurling, football and camogie All-Ireland finals, camogie quarter finals and semi-finals, football and hurling semi-finals, as well provincial finals and super 8 games.

The Sunday Game will once again hit our screens on Sunday evenings, while RTE Radio 1 will have live match commentary on Saturday and Sunday’s. The live radio coverage begins on the 5th of May with New York playing Mayo at Gaelic Park Marty Morrissey will be in the hot seat for that one, while Pauric Lodge will provide updates from the Connacht Football quarter final between Galway and London.

THE SUNDAY GAME LIVE SCHEDULE 2019

12 May 

MSHC  Waterford v Clare

MSHC Cork  v Tipperary

19 May

MSHC  Tipperary v Waterford

MSHC  Limerick v Cork

26 May 

LSHC  Galway v Wexford

2 June 

MSHC  Waterford v Limerick

MSHC  Clare v Tipperary

8 June 

USFC Fermanagh/Donegal v Antrim/Tyrone/Derry

9 June 

LSHC  Kilkenny v Galway

MSHC  Limerick v Clare

16 June 

MSHC  Clare v Cork or Tipperary v Limerick

CSFC Connacht SFC Final

22 June 

MSFC Munster Football Final

23 June 

USFC Ulster Football Final

LSFC  Leinster Football Final

30 June 

MSHC  Munster Hurling Final

LSHC  Leinster Hurling Final

7 July

Football Qualifier Rd 4

13 July 

AISFC Quarter Final, Rd 1

14 July 

AISHC Quarter Final OR AISFC Quarter Final, Rd 1

AISHC Quarter Final OR AISFC Quarter Final, Rd 1

21 July 

AISFC Quarter Final, Rd 2 (Croke Park)

AISFC Quarter Final, Rd 2 (Croke Park)

27 July 

AISHC Semi-Final

28 July

AISHC Semi-Final

3 Aug 

Camogie All Ireland Quarter Final

4 Aug 

2 x AISFC Quarter Final, Rd 3

10 Aug 

AISFC Semi-Final

11 Aug 

AISFC Semi-Final

17 August 

Camogie All Ireland Semi finals

18 August 

SHC All-Ireland Final

1 September

SFC All-Ireland Final

8 September

Camogie All Ireland finals

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.