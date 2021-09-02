Shane O’Neill Steps Down As Galway Senior Hurling Manager

3 total views, 3 views today

Shane O’Neill has stepped down from his role as manager of the Galway senior hurling team, Galway GAA have announced.

O’Neill decided against extending his time in charge and leaves the inter-county side after two years in the role.

The 47-year-old won Division One of the Allianz National Hurling League this year after his side finished top of Group A – they shared the title with Group B winners Kilkenny.

However, provincial and All-Ireland success eluded Galway under the former Limerick hurler.

His side finished runners-up in Leinster last year and fell to eventual champions Limerick in a three-point loss at the All-Ireland semi-final stage at the end of 2020.

Galway regressed this year and failed to reach the Leinster final after a shock loss to Mattie Kenny’s Dublin.

The side were beaten by eventual semi-finalists Waterford in their only All-Ireland qualifier in July in a match where they avoided a humiliating scoreline and almost snatched victory from the jaws of defeat.

In a statement, O’Neill said: “I would like to express my sincerest gratitude to the Galway County Board and the Hurling Committee for their unwavering support throughout my tenure,” O’Neill said in a statement released by Galway GAA.

“I am extremely grateful to them for their most professional and proactive approach to all matters related to the Galway Senior Hurling Team.

“I wish to acknowledge and commend the efforts of each and every one of the members of the backroom team. You are too numerous to mention but I must especially thank our management team of John Fitzgerald, Lukasz Kirszenstein, Fergal Healy, David Forde and Colm Callanan.

“I would like to thank the players for their hard work and dedication. It was a special privilege to be involved with some of the greats of the game.

“I wish them every success in the future.”

Galway GAA would like to thank O’Neill and his entire backroom team for their efforts over the past two seasons and has cited their commitment, dedication and professionalism as “exemplary.”

