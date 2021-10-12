Tipperary SHC 2021 quarterfinals – Preview, Betting, Fixtures

The Tipperary SHC and Seamus O’Riain tournament moves into the quarter-final stages this weekend as the competition heats up

There has already been some drama and entertainment in the Tipperary SHC this year.

Senior ‘A’ titleholders Kiladangan look like a strong side again this year. They finished at the top of their group but left it till the end to win each of their three games against Loughmore Castleieney, JK Brackens, and Moycarkey-Borris.

Loughmore comfortably dispatched Killenaule last week in a play-off decider to make it this far. They have now been rewarded with having to face another one of the county’s favorites in Kilruane MacDonaghs at the weekend.

The top guns of the competition will still be Thurles Sarsfields as they look to reclaim the title. After breezing past their group opponents, they will now play Clonoulty/Rossmore.

Elsewhere, the Seamus O’Riain competition has seen some stand-out performances by some of the county’s ‘B’ teams. A Lar Corbett driven Thurles is turning heads as they face St Mary’s this weekend.

The other ‘B’ team, Kiladangan will have a much tougher task as they challenge the favorites Killenaule on Saturday.

Upcoming Knockout fixtures:

Tipperary SHC fixtures:

Friday 15th October

Cathail S Ciocam v Borris-Ileigh – 19:30 – Semple Stadium, Thurles – (referee) Kevin Jordan

Saturday 16th October

Thurles Sarsfield v Clonoulty/Rossmore – 15:00 – Semple Stadium, Thurles – (referee) Conor Doyle

Kilruane MacDonaghs v Loughmore Castleieney – 17:00 – Semple Stadium, Thurles – (referee) John McCormack

Sunday 17th October

Kiladangan v Upperchurch-Drombane – 14:00 – Semple Stadium, Thurles – Michael Kennedy

 

Seamus O’Riain fixtures: 

Saturday 16th October

Clonakenny v Cashel King Cormacs – 13:30 – Templemore GAA – (referee) Alan Tierney

Killenaule v Kiladangan B – 15:00 – Templederry GAA – (referee) John Dooley

Sunday 17th October

Thurles Sarsfields B v St Mary – 13:00 – Leahy Park, Cashel

Templederry v Gortnahoe-Glengoole – 13:30 – Templetouhy GAA – (referee) Noel Cosgrove

 

Tipperary SHC Outright Betting

Thurles Sarsfields 13/8

Kiladangan 2/1

Borrisoleigh 9/2

Loughmore 13/2

Kilruane 7/1

Clonoulty 20/1

Mullinahone 40/1

Upperchurch-Drombane 40/1

 

Seamus O’Riain Outright Betting

Killenaule 2/1

Cashel 11/4

Templederry 7/2

Thurles Sarsfields B 9/2

St Marys 15/2

Gortnahoe/Glengoole 14/1

Clonakenny 33/1

Kiladangan B 40/1

 

