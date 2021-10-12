Tipperary SHC 2021 quarterfinals – Preview, Betting, Fixtures

1,102 total views, 1,102 views today
The Tipperary SHC and Seamus O’Riain tournament moves into the quarter-final stages this weekend as the competition heats up
There has already been some drama and entertainment in the Tipperary SHC this year.
Senior ‘A’ titleholders Kiladangan look like a strong side again this year. They finished at the top of their group but left it till the end to win each of their three games against Loughmore Castleieney, JK Brackens, and Moycarkey-Borris.
Loughmore comfortably dispatched Killenaule last week in a play-off decider to make it this far. They have now been rewarded with having to face another one of the county’s favorites in Kilruane MacDonaghs at the weekend.
The top guns of the competition will still be Thurles Sarsfields as they look to reclaim the title. After breezing past their group opponents, they will now play Clonoulty/Rossmore.
Elsewhere, the Seamus O’Riain competition has seen some stand-out performances by some of the county’s ‘B’ teams. A Lar Corbett driven Thurles is turning heads as they face St Mary’s this weekend.
The other ‘B’ team, Kiladangan will have a much tougher task as they challenge the favorites Killenaule on Saturday.
2021 North Tipperary Senior Hurling Champions 🇸🇪 pic.twitter.com/eEBkvsrYEJ
— Kiladangan GAA (@KiladanganGAA) August 22, 2021
Upcoming Knockout fixtures:
Tipperary SHC fixtures:
Friday 15th October
Cathail S Ciocam v Borris-Ileigh – 19:30 – Semple Stadium, Thurles – (referee) Kevin Jordan
Saturday 16th October
Thurles Sarsfield v Clonoulty/Rossmore – 15:00 – Semple Stadium, Thurles – (referee) Conor Doyle
Kilruane MacDonaghs v Loughmore Castleieney – 17:00 – Semple Stadium, Thurles – (referee) John McCormack
Sunday 17th October
Kiladangan v Upperchurch-Drombane – 14:00 – Semple Stadium, Thurles – Michael Kennedy
Seamus O’Riain fixtures:
Saturday 16th October
Clonakenny v Cashel King Cormacs – 13:30 – Templemore GAA – (referee) Alan Tierney
Killenaule v Kiladangan B – 15:00 – Templederry GAA – (referee) John Dooley
Sunday 17th October
Thurles Sarsfields B v St Mary – 13:00 – Leahy Park, Cashel
Templederry v Gortnahoe-Glengoole – 13:30 – Templetouhy GAA – (referee) Noel Cosgrove
Tipperary SHC Outright Betting
Thurles Sarsfields 13/8
Kiladangan 2/1
Borrisoleigh 9/2
Loughmore 13/2
Kilruane 7/1
Clonoulty 20/1
Mullinahone 40/1
Upperchurch-Drombane 40/1
Seamus O’Riain Outright Betting
Killenaule 2/1
Cashel 11/4
Templederry 7/2
Thurles Sarsfields B 9/2
St Marys 15/2
Gortnahoe/Glengoole 14/1
Clonakenny 33/1
Kiladangan B 40/1
