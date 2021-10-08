Tyrone dominate PwC All-Star nominations with 15

3 total views, 3 views today

Tyrone’s stunning end to the football season continues as the Red Hand County is the dominant presence with a full house of 15 names on the PwC All-Star football nominations for 2021 announced today.

There is an impressive spread of 11 different counties listed in the nominations, but it’s the Red Hand’s grip on football that remains the talking point. Goalkeeper Niall Morgan and midfielders Conn Kilpatrick and Brian Kennedy are joined by seven contenders in defence and five men named in contention in the attack.

The O’Neill County will also have a strong interest in the overall awards. A vote from among the ranks of inter-county players will choose between Tyrone All-Ireland winning heroes Conor Meyler and Kieran McGeary as well as Mayo powerhouse Lee Keegan for the PwC GAA/GPA Footballer of the Year award.

Last year Oisín Mullin was the PwC GAA/GPA Young Footballer of the Year. The Mayo defender is again shortlisted in 2021, where he is joined by Galway star Matthew Tierney and Tyrone ace Darragh Canavan on the shortlist.

Defeated All-Ireland finalists Mayo have eight nominations vying for a place on every line of the final 15.

Munster champions Kerry have seven All-Star nominations, including brothers David and Paudie Clifford.

After their historic run of six All-Ireland titles in a row ended last summer, Leinster champions Dublin have five nominations. There are three contenders from Monaghan and Orchard County brothers Oisín and Rían O’Neill represent Armagh.

Cork’s Seán Meehan, Kildare’s Daniel Flynn, Donegal’s Michael Langan, Eoin Cleary from Clare and Galway’s Shane Walsh complete the list of 45 nominations for an All-Star.

Congratulating the nominees, Uachtarán CLG Larry McCarthy said: “I want to salute all of those players who have been selected on the shortlist for the PwC All-Stars and also the players nominated for the PwC Footballer and Young Footballer of the Year awards.

“The competition to make it to the final list of 45 nominees was considerable after an exceptional football championship.

“This is a great honour and one that will be celebrated by the players; their families and clubs.

“The ongoing support of PwC for this illustrious awards scheme is greatly appreciated and I look forward to the deliberations around the final 15 to add to the rich All-Star history stretching back to 1971.”

Feargal O’Rourke, Managing Partner, PwC, said: “2021 marks the 50th anniversary year of the All-Star Awards, which for five decades have recognised excellence and commitment both on and off the field.

“Congratulations to the 45 footballers who have been nominated for the 2021 PwC All-Stars from everyone at PwC.

“Their stellar performances have allowed us to enjoy a superb championship, despite the challenging year.

“These well-deserved nominations are a testament to their abilities, both individually and as part of a team.”

Tom Parsons, GPA CEO congratulated all of the nominees saying: “These 45 nominees represent the thousands of inter-county players across the country, male and female, who again gave us some light in an otherwise dark year because of the ongoing pandemic.

“I want to salute every one of those players for their efforts and thank them for their commitment and for the entertainment that they provided for us all. To the nominees, congratulations.

“To be recognised for your individual performances within a team environment is special. And to those players in the running to become the PwC Footballer and Young Footballer of the Year, the very best of luck.

“Thank you too, to the selection committee for your work in whittling down so many outstanding players to this shortlist.”

The nominations were chosen by a panel of Gaelic Games correspondents from across, print, radio, TV and digital media, chaired by Uachtarán CLG Larry McCarthy.

The PwC All-Stars for Football 2021 will be announced live on the night of the awards which will be held on December 10.

The presentation will take place in a televised ceremony that will be in line with Covid-19 restrictions and will be confirmed in due course.

PwC All-Stars Football nominations 2021

Goalkeepers

Rob Hennelly (Mayo)

Rory Beggan (Monaghan)

Niall Morgan (Tyrone)

Defenders

Padraig Hampsey, Peter Harte, Michael McKernan, Ronan McNamee, Kieran McGeary, Conor Meyler Frank Burns (all Tyrone)

Stephen Coen, Patrick Durcan, Lee Keegan, Padraig Ó Hóra (all Mayo)

Tom O’Sullivan, Gavin White, Brian Ó Beaglaoich (all Kerry)

Michael Fitzsimons, Brian Howard (all Dublin)

Seán Meehan (Cork)

Ryan McAnespie (Monaghan)

Midfielders

Brian Kennedy, Con Kilpatrick (all Tyrone)

Matthew Ruane (Mayo)

David Moran (Kerry)

Oisín O’Neill (Armagh)

Brian Fenton (Dublin)

Forwards

Mattie Donnelly, Conor McKenna, Niall Sludden, Darren McCurry, Cathal McShane (all Tyrone) David Clifford, Paudie Clifford, Sean O’Shea (all Kerry)

Tommy Conroy, Ryan O’Donoghue (all Mayo)

Cormac Costello, Ciaran Kilkenny (all Dublin)

Jack McCarron (Monaghan)

Daniel Flynn (Kildare)

Michael Langan (Donegal)

Rian O’Neill (Armagh)

Eoin Cleary (Clare)

Shane Walsh (Galway)

PwC GAA/GPA Footballer of the Year

Lee Keegan (Mayo), Conor Meyler (Tyrone), Kieran McGeary (Tyrone)

PwC GAA/GPA Young Footballer of the Year nominees

Matthew Tierney (Galway)

Oisin Mullin (Mayo)

Darragh Canavan (Tyrone)

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com